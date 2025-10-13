Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #854 Answers (October 13): Puzzled? Check Clues, & Answer

NYT Connections #854 Answers (October 13): Puzzled? Check Clues, & Answer

NYT Connections October 13 mixed nightlife, idioms, and clever “swindle” endings. See all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 13 challenge, and it was a clever mix of fun, frustration, and “aha” moments. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to spot, while others required a bit of brainpower and pop culture knowledge. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has earned a loyal crowd of players who love the thrill of spotting patterns and decoding wordplay. 

If today’s puzzle left you puzzled, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you have to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set is linked by a shared theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they could fit in more than one group, so guessing wrong is easy.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the puzzle ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a short daily challenge, but one that really tests your brain for logic and creativity.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (October 13)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Best to keep your distance from these…
  • Green: Nighttime activities.
  • Blue: “I thought they’d never leave!”
  • Purple: Focus on the last part.

Extra hints:

  • The single words are spread over three themes.
  • One group is “fun,” another is “explosive.”

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Can of worms
  • Green: Trivia night
  • Blue: Sayonara
  • Purple: American hustle

Full Solution for October 13 (Puzzle #854):

  • Yellow (Metaphors for Potentially Volatile Situations): Can of Worms, Hornet’s Nest, Minefield, Pandora’s Box
  • Green (Bar Events): Happy Hour, Karaoke, Live Music, Trivia Night
  • Blue (Words After a Welcome Departure): About Time, Finally, Good Riddance, Sayonara
  • Purple (Ending With Synonyms for “Swindle”): American Hustle, Comic Con, Golden Fleece, Lucky Stiff

Today’s Connections puzzle had a fun blend of idioms, nightlife, pop culture, and cheeky wordplay. The “Bar Events” group was fairly easy to spot thanks to “Karaoke” and “Happy Hour,” while the yellow group of explosive metaphors took a moment to piece together.

The trickiest group, “Ending With Synonyms for Swindle,” caught many players off guard, who knew “Golden Fleece” and “Comic Con” would share such a clever link? A smart and satisfying puzzle to start the week!

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
