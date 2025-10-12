NYT Connections #853 Answers (October 12): Confused? Check Hints, & Answers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times' daily game Connections served up a fresh puzzle for Sunday, October 12. Players saw 16 words and had to sort them into four groups of four. Some groups were easy to spot. Others needed a little thinking. If you got stuck, this write-up gives clear hints and the full answer so you can see how the puzzle fits together.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple game that makes your brain work. You get 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden theme. Some words try to trick you because they look like they could belong in more than one group.

You only get four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers. Each group has a colour to show how hard it is. The colours are Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium) and Purple (hardest). People like to share their results, just like with Wordle. The game is short but fun. It asks you to spot patterns, meanings, or word parts that match.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 12)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: There's no end.

Green: These words are "at the start".

Blue: They can fly.

Purple: Try to add something joyful.

Extra hints:

“Ending” and “Begins” are in different themes.

Only two themes have words that start with the letter “E”.

One word from each group if you need a nudge:

Yellow: Permanent

Green: Begins

Blue: Swallow

Purple: Trails



Full Solution For October 12 (Puzzle #853):

Yellow (For All Time): Eternal, Everlasting, Forever, Permanent

Green (Establishes): Begins, Institutes, Launches, Pioneers

Blue (Birds): Kite, Robin, Swallow, Swift

Purple (Happy___): Days, Ending, Returns, Trails

Today’s puzzle grouped words about time and lasting things, words that mean to start something, flying things (birds), and phrases that fit after the word “Happy.” If you read the board slowly and try small word combos like “cat___” or “Happy ___,” the groups fall into place. Nice round of wordplay for a Sunday!