NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its November 4 puzzle, and it had players thinking hard. The challenge was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to catch, while others needed careful guessing.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for people who enjoy wordplay, logic, and a bit of brain exercise. If you couldn’t finish today’s game, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a secret theme, but the tricky part is avoiding the fake links that can fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are shown. Each group is also colour-coded to show its difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle is short but fun, and it really tests how well you can connect ideas.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 4)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: These words can decide on a direction.

Green: They're like slabs, but thinner.

Blue: “Save as…”

Purple: Add something musical.

Extra hints:

“Doc” and “Pilot” belong to different groups.

One theme includes only three- and four-letter words.

One word from each group for a quick nudge:

Yellow: Guide

Green: Film

Blue: Tiff

Purple: Electric

Full Solution For November 4 (Puzzle #876)

Yellow (Steer): Direct, Drive, Guide, Pilot

Green (Thin Layer): Coat, Film, Leaf, Sheet

Blue (File Extensions): Doc, Mid, Tiff, Zip

Purple (___ Guitar): Air, Electric, Rhythm, Slide





Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of digital, musical, and directional clues. The “Steer” group was fairly easy once players spotted “Drive” and “Guide.”

The “File Extensions” group made tech-savvy players smile, while the “Thin Layer” set required some out-of-the-box thinking.

The musical “___ Guitar” group tied everything together for a balanced, creative puzzle.