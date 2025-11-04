Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #876 Answers (November 4): Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #876 Answers (November 4): Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 4 puzzle had musical, digital, and directional themes. See all today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its November 4 puzzle, and it had players thinking hard. The challenge was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to catch, while others needed careful guessing. 

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for people who enjoy wordplay, logic, and a bit of brain exercise. If you couldn’t finish today’s game, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a secret theme, but the tricky part is avoiding the fake links that can fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are shown. Each group is also colour-coded to show its difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle is short but fun, and it really tests how well you can connect ideas.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 4)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: These words can decide on a direction.
  • Green: They're like slabs, but thinner.
  • Blue: “Save as…”
  • Purple: Add something musical.

Extra hints:

  • “Doc” and “Pilot” belong to different groups.
  • One theme includes only three- and four-letter words.

One word from each group for a quick nudge:

  • Yellow: Guide
  • Green: Film
  • Blue: Tiff
  • Purple: Electric

Full Solution For November 4 (Puzzle #876)

  • Yellow (Steer): Direct, Drive, Guide, Pilot
  • Green (Thin Layer): Coat, Film, Leaf, Sheet
  • Blue (File Extensions): Doc, Mid, Tiff, Zip
  • Purple (___ Guitar): Air, Electric, Rhythm, Slide

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of digital, musical, and directional clues. The “Steer” group was fairly easy once players spotted “Drive” and “Guide.” 

The “File Extensions” group made tech-savvy players smile, while the “Thin Layer” set required some out-of-the-box thinking. 

The musical “___ Guitar” group tied everything together for a balanced, creative puzzle.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting 'False Flag Operation' Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
