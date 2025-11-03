Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its November 3 challenge, and it turned out to be both colourful and clever. Today’s puzzle asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some answers jumped out right away, others needed a bit more thinking. Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a fun mental workout for those who love spotting patterns, linking ideas, and solving word riddles.

If today’s puzzle left you puzzled, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you need to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, but the trick is that many words seem like they could belong to more than one group.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four mistakes before the answers are revealed. Each group has a colour to show how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game sounds simple, but every round brings clever word traps and fun “aha!” moments.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 3)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: See a common colour?

Green: They’re quite airy.

Blue: “Many pieces make the whole.”

Purple: Focus on the second half.

Extra clues:

The Lego set and the bouncy castle are in different groups.

Try to group the animals together.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Fire Engine

Green: Bouncy Castle

Blue: Pick-Up Sticks

Purple: Sea Monkey



Full Solution For November 3 (Puzzle #875)

Yellow (Things That Are Red): Clown Nose, Fire Engine, Maraschino Cherry, Stop Sign

Green (Things Filled with Air): Balloon Animal, Bouncy Castle, Water Wings, Whoopee Cushion

Blue (Things with a Lot of Pieces): Jigsaw Puzzle, Lego Set, Lite-Brite, Pick-Up Sticks

Purple (Ending with Animals): Dark Horse, Funky Chicken, Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Monkey

Today’s puzzle was packed with bright colours, fun objects, and playful words. The red-themed group was the easiest to spot thanks to clues like “fire engine” and “stop sign.”

The green group tested players who had to think about things literally full of air. The blue group felt satisfied once they noticed the link to toys made of many parts, and the purple group gave the final twist with phrases ending in animals.

It was a cheerful, creative mix that made today’s Connections puzzle stand out.