NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its November 27 challenge, and it had players thinking in all directions. As usual, the goal was to group 16 words into four hidden sets of four. But today’s puzzle was especially tricky, with one group giving a cheeky nod to The New York Times itself.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy logic, quick thinking, and pattern-spotting. If you couldn’t crack today’s puzzle, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where players must find the common link between groups of words. Out of 16 words, each belongs to one of four hidden groups. But there’s a catch: the game includes misleading words that can easily send you down the wrong path.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan theme. Or, “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

To win, you have to correctly sort all four groups before making four mistakes. Once you hit the fourth error, the game ends and the answers are revealed. Each group is marked with a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, players can also share their results with friends once they finish.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 27)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Look for “floods.”

Green: As seen on your computer.

Blue: You can use them to craft things.

Purple: Rhymes with...

Extra hints:

This Connections theme contains something rather personal for the NYT.

One theme only contains words ending in “S.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Outpouring

Green: Downloads

Blue: Routers

Purple: Grands

Full Solution For November 27 (Puzzle #899)

Yellow (Inundation): Avalanche, Outpouring, Tidal Wave, Torrent

Green (Main Folders In A Computer): Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music

Blue (Woodworking Tools): Drills, Files, Routers, Saws

Purple (Rhymes For New York Times Games): Confections, Grands, Hurdle, Swelling Sea

This was a clever puzzle that balanced logic with wordplay. The yellow “Inundation” group came together quickly for those who noticed the flood-related clues. The green computer group was easy for anyone familiar with file folders.

The blue woodworking tools added a practical twist, while the purple group was a fun inside joke for NYT fans, rhyming with their famous games like “Connections,” “Wordle,” and “Spelling Bee.” Overall, it was a smart mix of humour and challenge.