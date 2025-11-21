Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (November 21): Puzzle 893 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 21 mixed Pixar heroes, cocktails, and tricky lapel items. Check out all today’s hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, released its November 21 challenge, and today’s puzzle had players thinking about fashion, drinks, and even Pixar movies. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four secret groups: simple in theory, but full of sneaky traps in practice. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a go-to challenge for people who love logic, pattern-spotting, and clever twists. If you couldn’t finish today’s puzzle, here’s every hint and the full answer.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group has a common theme, but it’s easy to get thrown off by tricky similarities.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or take “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get four wrong tries before the game ends and reveals the answers. To help you out, the game uses colours to show difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The challenge is to spot the right links before the wrong ones trip you up, and trust us, today’s puzzle had some tricky ones.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 21)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: You may wear them close to your collar.
  • Green: Can you drink it?
  • Blue: Look for animated folks.
  • Purple: Are you hungry?

Extra hints:

  • “Racecar” and “Greyhound” are in different groups.
  • There’s a talking vehicle and a talking animal in this puzzle.

One word from each group for help:

  • Yellow: Boutonnière
  • Green: Greyhound
  • Blue: Racecar
  • Purple: Bolt Cutter

Full Solution For November 21 (Puzzle 893)

  • Yellow (Things Worn On Lapels): Awareness Ribbon, Boutonnière, Lapel Pin, Lavalier
  • Green (Cocktails): Cosmopolitan, Greyhound, Screwdriver, Sea Breeze
  • Blue (Pixar Protagonists): Clownfish, Grumpy Old Man, Racecar, Talking Doll
  • Purple (Starting With Synonyms For "Eat"): Bolt Cutter, Chow Mein, Scarf Ring, Wolf Eel

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever mix of wearable items, cocktails, Pixar stars, and a wordplay-heavy purple group that stumped many. “Racecar” and “Grumpy Old Man” hinted at Pixar’s “Cars” and “Up,” while “Clownfish” and “Talking Doll” made the blue group click. 

The lapel-themed yellow group and the drink-inspired green one were easier, but that purple “eat” category was the real twist. A fun challenge that tested both logic and a little pop culture knowledge!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
