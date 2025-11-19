NYT Connections Answers (November 19): Puzzle #891 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its November 19 challenge, and it was quite the brain workout. The game’s 16 words looked harmless at first glance, but today’s hidden groups were trickier than they appeared.

Fans of the puzzle, much like Wordle players, know that every round brings a mix of logic, pattern-spotting, and the occasional surprise. If today’s puzzle left you puzzled, here’s a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you must link 16 words into four groups of four, based on a shared theme. Every word fits into one group, and none overlap. But don’t be fooled, many words look like they belong together when they don’t!

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all refer to Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends and reveals the correct answers. To help, each group comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, Connections resets daily and lets you share your results, adding a friendly competitive twist.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 19)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: This theme contains no pushovers.

Green: “Take the wheel.”

Blue: Edgar Allan Poe.

Purple: Try to subtract something.

Extra hints:

Every theme except Blue contains a word starting with “S.”

“Hearth” and “Pit” are in different groups.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

Yellow: Thick

Green: Guide

Blue: Fall

Purple: Colony

Full Solution For November 19 (Puzzle #891)

Yellow (Stocky): Husky, Solid, Squat, Thick

Green (Steer): Direct, Guide, Lead, Shepherd

Blue (Second Words in Poe Stories): Cask, Fall, Pit, Masque

Purple (Organ Plus a Letter): Colony, Hearth, Lunge, Skink

Today’s puzzle had a little bit of everything, literary hints, body clues, and words that tricked even the sharpest solvers. The Poe-themed Blue group was especially clever, referencing titles like The Fall of the House of Usher and The Cask of Amontillado.

The “Stocky” words were straightforward once “Husky” and “Thick” stood out, while “Steer” linked perfectly with words like “Guide” and “Lead.” The “Organ Plus a Letter” group was the toughest, pushing players to think outside the box.