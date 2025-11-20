NYT Connections Answers (November 20): Puzzle #892 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (November 20): Puzzle #892 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 20 puzzle mixed wordplay with clever sounds and meanings. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, rolled out its November 20 challenge, and it had just the right mix of fun and confusion. Players had to sort 16 tricky words into four hidden groups, and while some answers clicked right away, others were a real head-scratcher. 

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle lovers hooked with its mix of logic, language, and smart thinking. If today’s puzzle got you puzzled, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players must find the link between 16 words by sorting them into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme, but don’t be fooled, because some words are designed to mislead you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or take “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick”, all these can come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the answers are revealed. Each set has a difficulty colour code:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game might look simple at first, but finding the correct links takes focus and patience. It’s a fun daily brain exercise that thousands enjoy solving and sharing.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 20)

Here are the official hints for today’s Connections puzzle:

  • Yellow: When two materials become one.
  • Green: This theme concerns “touch.”
  • Blue: As found in your mouth.
  • Purple: Hear any similarities?

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except yellow contains a four-letter word.
  • “Enamel” and “Plaster” are in different groups.

One word from each group for a little help:

  • Yellow: Plaster
  • Green: Skim
  • Blue: Enamel
  • Purple: Essay

Full Solution For November 20 (Puzzle #892)

  • Yellow (Adhere): Fix, Paste, Plaster, Stick
  • Green (Graze): Brush, Kiss, Skim, Stroke
  • Blue (Parts Of A Tooth): Crown, Enamel, Pulp, Root
  • Purple (Words That Sound Like Two Letters): Any, Arty, Decay, Essay

Today’s puzzle tested both logic and sound recognition. The yellow group was easy once players noticed all the words meant sticking or attaching. The green “touch” theme tripped some people up; words like “Brush” and “Kiss” made the clue clearer. 

The blue group pointed straight to the mouth with “Crown” and “Enamel,” while the purple one challenged players’ ears with words like “Decay” (D-K) and “Essay” (S-A). A clever and well-balanced Connections puzzle overall!

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
