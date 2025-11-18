NYT Connections Answers (November 18): Puzzle #890 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its November 18 challenge, and it gave players a mix of humour, Hollywood, and a dash of wordplay. As always, the aim was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups.

The puzzle looked easy at first, but spotting the right themes took some clever thinking. If you got stuck today, here’s a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from the New York Times where players have to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme. It sounds simple, but with plenty of red herrings, it can get tricky fast.

For instance, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word Figure.

Players get four wrong tries before the puzzle ends, and the answers are revealed. Each group comes with a colour-coded difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections challenges logic, word knowledge, and pattern-spotting, and just like Wordle, you can share your results once you solve it.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 18)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: This person isn’t very serious.

Green: See any food of the same kind?

Blue: Find the actresses.

Purple: Focus on the second half.

Extra hints:

Berry and Cherry are in different groups.

Every theme contains a word starting with “R” or “S,” but never both.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Joker

Green: Roma

Blue: Madison

Purple: Commonplace

Full Solution For November 18 (Puzzle #890)

Yellow (Funny Person): Clown, Joker, Laugh, Riot

Green (Kinds of Tomatoes): Cherry, Grape, Plum, Roma

Blue (Best Actress Oscar Winners): Berry, Madison, Stone, Swank

Purple (Ending in Synonyms for “Location”): Commonplace, Needlepoint, Parasite, Sunspot

Today’s puzzle was full of personality, from comedians and tomatoes to Oscar-winning actresses and clever word endings. The yellow group was easy for most, but the purple one had players scratching their heads.

“Parasite” and “Sunspot” made sense only after spotting that each ended in a word meaning “place.” The tomato group was refreshing and straightforward, while the blue group rewarded those who kept up with Hollywood. A well-rounded and smart Connections challenge!