NYT Connections #884 Answers (November 12): Puzzle Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 12 challenge, and this one was a real test of observation. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some themes were easy to spot, others were cleverly disguised.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for puzzle lovers who enjoy pattern-spotting and lateral thinking. If you struggled with today’s puzzle, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a fun word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a shared theme, but many words are designed to mislead you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each set is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, the game is shareable and resets every day with new word groups.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 12)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Find the physical activities.

Green: See any silly people?

Blue: They stand for something greater.

Purple: They’re the same language.

Extra hints:

Every theme except purple contains a word that doesn’t end in “O.”

Grouping the slang together might help.

Here’s one word from each group to help you out:

Yellow: Polo

Green: Dope

Blue: Bogo

Purple: Poco

Full Solution For November 12 (Puzzle #884):

Yellow (Sports): Golf, Judo, Polo, Sumo

Green (Doofus): Bozo, Dodo, Dope, Yo-Yo

Blue (Acronyms): Bogo, Fomo, Goat, Yolo

Purple (Spanish Words): Como, Loco, Poco, Rojo

Today’s puzzle was a mix of fun slang, sports, and a dash of Spanish flair. The sports words were the easiest to spot, while the “doofus” group added a playful touch. The acronym theme was clever, blending modern internet lingo like “FOMO” and “YOLO.”

And the Spanish words tied it all together with rhythm and rhyme. It was a creative and lively puzzle that kept players on their toes.