Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeGamingNYT Connections #884 Answers (November 12): Puzzle Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #884 Answers (November 12): Puzzle Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections, November 12 mixed sports, slang, and Spanish words in a clever puzzle. See today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 12 challenge, and this one was a real test of observation. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some themes were easy to spot, others were cleverly disguised. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for puzzle lovers who enjoy pattern-spotting and lateral thinking. If you struggled with today’s puzzle, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a fun word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a shared theme, but many words are designed to mislead you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each set is also colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, the game is shareable and resets every day with new word groups.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 12)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Find the physical activities.
  • Green: See any silly people?
  • Blue: They stand for something greater.
  • Purple: They’re the same language.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except purple contains a word that doesn’t end in “O.”
  • Grouping the slang together might help.

Here’s one word from each group to help you out:

  • Yellow: Polo
  • Green: Dope
  • Blue: Bogo
  • Purple: Poco

Full Solution For November 12 (Puzzle #884):

  • Yellow (Sports): Golf, Judo, Polo, Sumo
  • Green (Doofus): Bozo, Dodo, Dope, Yo-Yo
  • Blue (Acronyms): Bogo, Fomo, Goat, Yolo
  • Purple (Spanish Words): Como, Loco, Poco, Rojo

Today’s puzzle was a mix of fun slang, sports, and a dash of Spanish flair. The sports words were the easiest to spot, while the “doofus” group added a playful touch. The acronym theme was clever, blending modern internet lingo like “FOMO” and “YOLO.” 

And the Spanish words tied it all together with rhythm and rhyme. It was a creative and lively puzzle that kept players on their toes.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Bollywood actor Govinda hospitalized after sudden health scare in Juhu, Mumbai
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 Victims Identified, DNA Test to Confirm Dr. Umar’s Involvement
Delhi Red Fort i20 Blast: CCTV Tracks Car, 42 FSL Samples Collected; Ownership, Route Under Probe
Delhi Red Fort Blast: FSL Collects 42 Crucial Samples, PM to Chair High-Level Security Meet
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Expands Probe, 42 Samples Collected Including Live Cartridges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget