NYT Connections #885 Answers (November 13): Scratching Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 13 puzzle, and it had a fun mix of clever themes that kept players guessing. As always, the challenge was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some clues clicked right away, others made players stop and think twice.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets daily and has become a favourite for puzzle lovers who enjoy wordplay, pattern-spotting, and a bit of frustration when things don’t line up easily. If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing your choices, here are the hints and the complete solution to help you out.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game that challenges you to find the link between sets of four words. You start with 16 words, and each belongs to one group only. The goal is to identify the hidden connection that ties each group together. But here’s the catch: many words look like they fit in multiple places, and that’s how the game tricks you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or take “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers appear. Each group is also marked with a colour to show how tricky it is to find:

Yellow (easiest)



Green (easy)



Blue (medium)



Purple (hardest)



Like Wordle, your results can be shared online, and every new puzzle brings a fresh set of connections to test your logic and vocabulary.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 13)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Nice clothes!

Green: Similar in substance.

Blue: Does it come with a filter?

Purple: Add a word related to a workplace.

Extra hints:

Separate clothes from liquids.

“Air purifier” and “fire extinguisher” are in different groups.

One word from each group for a small hint:

Yellow: Threads

Green: Beer

Blue: Coffee Maker

Purple: Oval

Full Solution For November 13 (Puzzle #885)

Yellow (Attire): Duds, Fit, Getup, Threads

Green (Foamy Things): Beer, Fire Extinguisher, Sea, Shaving Cream

Blue (Things that Use Filters): Air Purifier, Cigarette, Coffee Maker, Instagram

Purple (___ Office): Box, Microsoft, Oval, Post

Today’s puzzle blended tech references, fashion, and a few household items to keep players on their toes. Many found the “Attire” group first with words like “Threads” and “Fit,” while the “Foamy Things” category tricked a few into mixing up “Beer” and “Coffee Maker.”

The “Filters” group was clever, connecting both social media and real-world items, and the “___ Office” theme was a neat nod to both workplaces and familiar brand names.

It was a satisfying puzzle that required both logic and a touch of creativity, definitely one of those where you feel smart once you finally see the links!