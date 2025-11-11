NYT Connections #883 Answers (November 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections, released its November 11 challenge, and many players found it tricky today. The goal was the same as always: take 16 words and sort them into four hidden groups. Even though the game looks simple, the words can mislead you. Some words look like they go together, but they do not.

That is what makes the game challenging and fun. If you had trouble today, don’t worry. Below you will find a clear explanation of how the puzzle works and the full solution for today.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups, with four words in each group. Each group has a shared idea or theme. The hard part is that some words seem like they could fit into more than one group.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

You can only make four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. The difficulty levels go like this:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Many players like to shuffle the board to see new patterns. Some share their results online, the same way they do with Wordle.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 11)

Today’s hints:

Yellow: Often applied in the morning.

Green: These words may tell you something about volume.

Blue: See any footing?

Purple: As seen on your phone.

Extra clues:

Every theme except yellow has a word starting with “S.”

“Foundation” and “Base” are not in the same group.

Full Solution For November 11 Connections (Puzzle#883)

Yellow (Makeup): Foundation, Powder, Blush, Highlight

Green (Breadth): Range, Extent, Scope, Scale

Blue (Object Used for Support): Stand, Base, Holder, Rest

Purple (Icons on an iPhone): Compass, Envelope, Speech Bubble, Music Notes

The yellow group relates to makeup someone might put on in the morning. The green group shows how big or wide something is. The blue group is about things that hold or support something. The purple group is made up of symbols seen on common iPhone apps.