Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #883 Answers (November 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #883 Answers (November 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections for November 11 features makeup terms, support objects, iPhone icons, and words showing size. See the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections, released its November 11 challenge, and many players found it tricky today. The goal was the same as always: take 16 words and sort them into four hidden groups. Even though the game looks simple, the words can mislead you. Some words look like they go together, but they do not. 

That is what makes the game challenging and fun. If you had trouble today, don’t worry. Below you will find a clear explanation of how the puzzle works and the full solution for today.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups, with four words in each group. Each group has a shared idea or theme. The hard part is that some words seem like they could fit into more than one group.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

You can only make four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. The difficulty levels go like this:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Many players like to shuffle the board to see new patterns. Some share their results online, the same way they do with Wordle.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 11)

Today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Often applied in the morning.
  • Green: These words may tell you something about volume.
  • Blue: See any footing?
  • Purple: As seen on your phone.

Extra clues:

  • Every theme except yellow has a word starting with “S.”
  • “Foundation” and “Base” are not in the same group.

Full Solution For November 11 Connections (Puzzle#883)

  • Yellow (Makeup): Foundation, Powder, Blush, Highlight
  • Green (Breadth): Range, Extent, Scope, Scale
  • Blue (Object Used for Support): Stand, Base, Holder, Rest
  • Purple (Icons on an iPhone): Compass, Envelope, Speech Bubble, Music Notes

The yellow group relates to makeup someone might put on in the morning. The green group shows how big or wide something is. The blue group is about things that hold or support something. The purple group is made up of symbols seen on common iPhone apps.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
World
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Fire In Three Cars, High Alert In Sensitive Zone
Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget