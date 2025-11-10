NYT Connections #882 Answers (November 10): Confused By Today's Puzzle? See Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word puzzle, Connections, has released its November 7 challenge, and today’s board brought both easy guesses and tricky surprises. The aim is to sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four. Some connections seem clear at first glance, but the puzzle also includes words that are meant to mislead you.

If today’s board felt confusing, don’t worry. Here is a simple, clear breakdown of how to understand it, along with the final answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections asks you to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a theme. The challenge is figuring out which theme goes with which words without falling for the misleading pairs.

For example, the words “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Or words like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” can all appear before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Many players shuffle the board to see new patterns, and like Wordle, the final result can be shared after finishing.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 10)

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Hit it!

Green: Indebted no more.

Blue: This quote is over 2000 years old.

Purple: Do you see any "old" words?

Extra hints:

Every theme except yellow contains a word starting with “S”.

“Settle” and “conquered” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Triangle

Green: Settle

Blue: Came

Purple: Pro

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Percussion Instruments (Bell, Drum, Rattle, Triangle)

Green: Satisfy, As Debts (Clear, Pay, Settle, Square)

Blue: Words in a Famous Quote by Caesar (Came, Conquered, I, Saw)

Purple: Latin Prepositions (Ab, Pro, Sine, Sub)

This puzzle looked simple but had clever traps. The nonsense-like sound patterns between some words made the board feel confusing, but once the instrument and debt sets were found, the rest became easier to see.