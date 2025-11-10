Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #882 Answers (November 10): Confused By Today's Puzzle? See Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #882 Answers (November 10): Confused By Today's Puzzle? See Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 10 features percussion items, debts, Caesar’s quote, and Latin terms. See today’s hints and final solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word puzzle, Connections, has released its November 7 challenge, and today’s board brought both easy guesses and tricky surprises. The aim is to sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four. Some connections seem clear at first glance, but the puzzle also includes words that are meant to mislead you. 

If today’s board felt confusing, don’t worry. Here is a simple, clear breakdown of how to understand it, along with the final answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections asks you to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a theme. The challenge is figuring out which theme goes with which words without falling for the misleading pairs.

For example, the words “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Or words like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” can all appear before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Many players shuffle the board to see new patterns, and like Wordle, the final result can be shared after finishing.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 10)

Here are your Connections hints for today:

  • Yellow: Hit it!
  • Green: Indebted no more.
  • Blue: This quote is over 2000 years old.
  • Purple: Do you see any "old" words?

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except yellow contains a word starting with “S”.
  • “Settle” and “conquered” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Triangle
  • Green: Settle
  • Blue: Came
  • Purple: Pro

Here are the Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Percussion Instruments (Bell, Drum, Rattle, Triangle)
  • Green: Satisfy, As Debts (Clear, Pay, Settle, Square)
  • Blue: Words in a Famous Quote by Caesar (Came, Conquered, I, Saw)
  • Purple: Latin Prepositions (Ab, Pro, Sine, Sub)

This puzzle looked simple but had clever traps. The nonsense-like sound patterns between some words made the board feel confusing, but once the instrument and debt sets were found, the rest became easier to see.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
'Why These Double Standards?': BJP Questions Congress Over Namaz At Bengaluru Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Gopalganj, Bihar After Rumour of 3 Citizens’ Death Sparks Violence
Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget