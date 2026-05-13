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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (May 13): Was Puzzle #1066 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (May 13): Was Puzzle #1066 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections May 13 puzzle mixed sandwiches, excuses, phone editing tools, and sweet jelly words. Check hints and answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections puzzle on May 13 featured word groups.
  • Categories included sandwich names and photo editing tools.
  • A group involved words meaning pretext or foundation.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Wednesday, May 13 puzzle, and it was one that could make you both think and feel hungry at the same time. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some connections looked easy, others needed a second look. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s game had you stuck, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four words that all share something in common.

At first, the puzzle may look simple. But many words are added to trick you, making it easy to group the wrong ones together. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also comes with a color that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, some on phrases, and some on word patterns. That’s what keeps the game fresh every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 13)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow hint: Deli terminology.
  • Green hint: On shaky ground.
  • Blue hint: An influencer's best friend.
  • Purple hint: Sweet endings.

Extra hints:

  • One group has a first word in common.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter “D.”

Need a little more help? Here’s one word from each group:

  • Yellow: Hero
  • Green: Basis
  • Blue: Crop
  • Purple: Donut

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 13:

  • Yellow (Long Sandwich): Grinder, Hero, Hoagie, Sub
  • Green (Pretext): Argument, Basis, Cause, Grounds
  • Blue (Smartphone Photo Editing Options): Adjust, Crop, Filters, Markup
  • Purple (Jelly ___): Bean, Belly, Donut, Roll

Today’s puzzle was a fun mix of food, phone tools, and clever word links. The sandwich group was easy for many players, especially with words like hero and sub. The green group was trickier because words like “grounds” and “basis” can mean many things.

The blue group felt modern, with photo editing options most smartphone users know well. And the purple group was sweet and simple once “jelly donut” or “jelly bean” clicked in your mind.

Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was smart, playful, and yes… maybe a little hunger-inducing too.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections game?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times. Players must sort 16 words into four groups of four words that share a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

You group words into four categories. There are color-coded difficulty levels: Yellow (easiest) to Purple (hardest). You get four wrong guesses before the game ends.

What are the categories in the May 13th Connections puzzle?

The categories were Long Sandwiches (Yellow), Pretext (Green), Smartphone Photo Editing Options (Blue), and Jelly ___ (Purple).

What are the color-coded difficulty levels in Connections?

The levels are Yellow for the easiest group, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for the hardest group.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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