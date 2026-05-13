NYT Connections Answers (May 13): Was Puzzle #1066 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle on May 13 featured word groups.

Categories included sandwich names and photo editing tools.

A group involved words meaning pretext or foundation.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Wednesday, May 13 puzzle, and it was one that could make you both think and feel hungry at the same time. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some connections looked easy, others needed a second look.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s game had you stuck, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four words that all share something in common.

At first, the puzzle may look simple. But many words are added to trick you, making it easy to group the wrong ones together. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also comes with a color that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, some on phrases, and some on word patterns. That’s what keeps the game fresh every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 13)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Deli terminology.

Green hint: On shaky ground.

Blue hint: An influencer's best friend.

Purple hint: Sweet endings.

Extra hints:

One group has a first word in common.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “D.”

Need a little more help? Here’s one word from each group:

Yellow: Hero

Green: Basis

Blue: Crop

Purple: Donut

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 13:

Yellow (Long Sandwich): Grinder, Hero, Hoagie, Sub

Green (Pretext): Argument, Basis, Cause, Grounds

Blue (Smartphone Photo Editing Options): Adjust, Crop, Filters, Markup

Purple (Jelly ___): Bean, Belly, Donut, Roll

Today’s puzzle was a fun mix of food, phone tools, and clever word links. The sandwich group was easy for many players, especially with words like hero and sub. The green group was trickier because words like “grounds” and “basis” can mean many things.

The blue group felt modern, with photo editing options most smartphone users know well. And the purple group was sweet and simple once “jelly donut” or “jelly bean” clicked in your mind.

Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was smart, playful, and yes… maybe a little hunger-inducing too.