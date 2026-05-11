NYT Connections Answers (May 11): Puzzle #1064 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle requires sorting 16 words into four themed groups.

Themes include moving stealthily, kinds of schemes, detective movies, and body parts.

Some words concealed meanings or required recognizing hidden word patterns.

Yellow, green, blue, and purple indicate increasing difficulty levels.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Monday, May 11 puzzle, and today’s challenge had a little bit of everything. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but the links were not easy to spot. Some words looked like they belonged together right away, while others were designed to trick you.

That’s what makes Connections such a fun daily puzzle. If today’s game left you confused, here’s a full and simple breakdown of all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one hidden theme.

At first, it may look simple. But many words are placed there to confuse you. Some words can look like they fit in more than one group, which is where most mistakes happen.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups test your vocabulary. Others test your pattern spotting or hidden word skills. That’s why no two puzzles feel the same.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 11)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Silent as a mouse.

Green hint: Not always aboveboard.

Blue hint: Seen on the silver screen.

Purple hint: It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Extra hints:

One group’s real meaning is hidden inside two extra letters.

Every group except Green has at least one word with the letter “K.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Sneak

Green: Pyramid

Blue: Knives Out

Purple: Elegy

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 11:

Yellow (Move Stealthily, With "In"): Creep, Slip, Sneak, Steal

Green (Kinds Of Schemes): Colour, Ponzi, Pyramid, Rhyme

Blue (Detective Movies): Chinatown, Knives Out, Seven, Vertigo

Purple (Body Parts Surrounded By Two Letters): Elegy, Karma, Keyed, Shandy

Today’s puzzle had some clever twists. The yellow group was about moving quietly, with words like creep and sneak giving away the theme. The green group was about different kinds of schemes, including the famous Ponzi and Pyramid schemes.

The blue group was a treat for movie fans, featuring famous detective films. But the purple group was the hardest for many players. The trick was finding body parts hidden inside longer words, surrounded by two extra letters. That made today’s Connections puzzle both smart and sneaky.