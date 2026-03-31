NYT Connections Answers (March 31): Puzzle #1023 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Tuesday, March 31 challenge, and it turned out to be a fun mix of logic and surprise. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some connections felt easy, others needed a second look. Like always, the game may look simple at first, but it quickly tests how carefully you read each word.

Connections refreshes every day, and fans love how it blends thinking, patterns, and a bit of trickiness. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you get 16 words. Your task is to divide them into four groups of four words each. Every group shares a common idea or theme.

Sounds easy, right? But the challenge is that many words look like they belong together when they actually don’t. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colors:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meanings, while others are about how words are used. That’s what makes Connections both fun and tricky.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 31)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow hint: Not enough to go around.

Green hint: Aye-aye, me hearties!

Blue hint: Support comes in many different forms.

Purple hint: The start of the journey is the most important part.

Extra hints:

Some groups are about real-world objects, some are about structure.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “E.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Absence

Green: Jolly Roger

Blue: Push-Up

Purple: Calf Raise

If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for March 31:

Yellow (Shortage): Absence, Crunch, Deficit, Pinch

Green (Parts Of A Pirate Ship): Cannon, Crow's Nest, Jolly Roger, Plank

Blue (Kinds Of Bras): Plunge, Push-Up, Sports, Wireless

Purple (Starting With Baby Animals): Calf Raise, Chick Flick, Fry Cook, Kit Kat

This puzzle was both cute and clever. The yellow group was about shortage, with words like “deficit” and “crunch” showing lack of something. The green group took a fun turn with pirate ship parts like “cannon” and “crow’s nest.”

The blue group was about types of bras, which may have surprised some players. Words like “push-up” and “sports” fit perfectly here. The purple group was the most playful, where each phrase starts with a baby animal like “calf,” “chick,” or “kit.”

Overall, this was a light and enjoyable puzzle with a mix of simple ideas and creative twists.