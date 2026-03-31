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HomeEducationResultsRBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result OUT, Direct Link, Science Commerce Arts Updates

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result OUT, Direct Link, Science Commerce Arts Updates

RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates: Rajasthan Board results declared today at 10 AM. Check direct link, steps, and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj  | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

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rbse-12th-result-2026-live-updates-direct-link RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result OUT, Direct Link, Science Commerce Arts Updates
Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates Scorecard
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been declared today, marking a significant milestone for more than 8 lakh students across Rajasthan. Candidates from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are eagerly awaiting their scores can check and download the RBSE Class 12 exam results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Direct Link To Check

Students can follow live updates, access direct result links, and check detailed instructions to download their marksheets without hassle. 

Official Announcement Details 

The Rajasthan Board results has been formally announced during a press conference at 10 AM. Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar declared the results in the presence of senior officials at the RBSE office in Ajmer. Students will be able to access their results online through the board’s official websites. 

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026 

Candidates can view and download their marksheets for all streams Arts, Commerce, and Science by visiting the official RBSE portals. To access their results, students must log in using their roll number and other required credentials. 

Here are the official websites to check the results: 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajresults.nic.in 

RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 Overview 

The Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in the state. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The examinations were held from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while entry to centres was permitted from 8:15 AM. Each paper had a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. 

10:20 AM (IST)  •  31 Mar 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Direct Link To Check

12th class result 2026 RBSE OUT - Check Here

10:18 AM (IST)  •  31 Mar 2026

rajresults.nic.in, RBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT

To download the BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit either of the official portals and click on the relevant result link. They will be required to enter their login details, such as application number and date of birth.

After submitting the credentials, the RBSE 12th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

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Tags :
Education News Rajasthan Board Results RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results
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