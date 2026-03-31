The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been declared today, marking a significant milestone for more than 8 lakh students across Rajasthan. Candidates from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are eagerly awaiting their scores can check and download the RBSE Class 12 exam results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Direct Link To Check

Students can follow live updates, access direct result links, and check detailed instructions to download their marksheets without hassle.

Official Announcement Details

The Rajasthan Board results has been formally announced during a press conference at 10 AM. Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar declared the results in the presence of senior officials at the RBSE office in Ajmer. Students will be able to access their results online through the board’s official websites.

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026

Candidates can view and download their marksheets for all streams Arts, Commerce, and Science by visiting the official RBSE portals. To access their results, students must log in using their roll number and other required credentials.

Here are the official websites to check the results:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 Overview

The Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in the state. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The examinations were held from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while entry to centres was permitted from 8:15 AM. Each paper had a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.