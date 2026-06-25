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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 25): Puzzle 1109 Left You Confused? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 25): Puzzle 1109 Left You Confused? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections: Sports Edition June 25 puzzle featured broadcasters, NFL stadiums, Braves players, and clever wordplay. See hints and answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another fun challenge on Thursday, June 25. This special version of the popular word game tests players on sports knowledge along with clever word connections. As always, the goal is to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. 

Some categories were easy to spot, while others needed a mix of sports knowledge and careful thinking. If today's puzzle had you stuck, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections: Sports Edition & How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition follows the same rules as the original Connections game but focuses on sports-related words, teams, players, venues, and other sports terms.

Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Every group has one common theme, but many words can look like they belong in more than one category. That's what makes the game challenging.

You can make only four mistakes before the puzzle ends and the answers are revealed.

Like the original game, the groups are divided by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some themes test your sports knowledge, while others rely on general wordplay or common phrases. Looking at the words from different angles often helps you find the correct groups.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (June 25)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Voices of the game.
  • Green: Where the NFL used to be found.
  • Blue: Braves on the roster.
  • Purple: Pressure follows.

Extra hints:

  • One set shares a familiar second word.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "T."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Colour
  • Green: Texas
  • Blue: Sale
  • Purple: Leg

If you're ready for today's answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 25:

  • Yellow (Roles On A Broadcast Team): Colour, Play-By-Play, Sideline, Studio
  • Green (Former NFL Stadiums): Candlestick, Silverdome, Texas, Veterans
  • Blue (Atlanta Braves): Albies, Elder, Sale, Strider
  • Purple (___ Press): Bench, Christen, Full-Court, Leg

Today's Sports Edition puzzle offered a good mix of sports history, current teams, and wordplay. The yellow group focused on different roles in a sports broadcast. The green group tested players' knowledge of former NFL stadiums. 

The blue category featured members of the Atlanta Braves, while the purple group required spotting words that come before "press," such as "bench press" and "leg press." It was a balanced puzzle that mixed sports facts with clever language, making for an enjoyable challenge.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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