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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 23): Puzzle 1107 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 23): Puzzle 1107 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections June 23 puzzle featured dance styles, Monopoly items, online filters, and tricky purple clues. Check hints and answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another brain-teasing puzzle on Tuesday, June 23. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While a few categories were easy to spot, others required a bit more thinking. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and continues to attract puzzle fans who enjoy testing their logic and word skills. If today's puzzle left you puzzled, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four that all share something in common.

The game may sound simple, but it often includes tricky words that seem like they belong in more than one group. These are added to make players think twice before choosing their answers.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can make only four wrong guesses before the game ends and the correct groups are revealed.

Each group is also marked with a colour to show its difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, giving players a fresh challenge with new words and clever themes.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 23)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Cutting shapes.
  • Green: Family game night visuals.
  • Blue: As seen on screen.
  • Purple: They all have one, though not the same kind.

Extra hints:

  • One category is united by one shared word with multiple meanings.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "E."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Swing
  • Green: Hotel
  • Blue: Popular
  • Purple: Emperor

If you're ready to see the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 23:

  • Yellow (Dance Styles): Foxtrot, Modern, Swing, Tap
  • Green (In a Monopoly Box): Deed, Hotel, Money, Token
  • Blue (Content Sorting Options Online): Featured, Popular, Recent, Trending
  • Purple (Things with Mantles/Mantels): Earth, Emperor, Fireplace, Yankees

Today's puzzle had a nice mix of simple and challenging themes. The dance styles in the yellow group were the easiest for many players to find. The Monopoly group also stood out once words like "hotel" and "money" were connected. 

The blue group focused on sorting options often seen on websites and apps. The purple group was the toughest because the words were linked by different kinds of mantles or mantels, making it much harder to spot. Overall, it was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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