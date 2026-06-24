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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 24): Puzzle 1108 Had You Stumped? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 24): Puzzle 1108 Had You Stumped? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections: Sports Edition June 24 puzzle featured throwing events, NBA stars, and clever wordplay. See hints and full answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections Sports Edition challenges sorting 16 themed words.
  • June 24 puzzle featured throwing events, quick activity groups.
  • Other categories included NBA draft picks and common

NYT Connections Answer:

The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another fun challenge on Wednesday, June 24. Just like the original Connections game, players had to sort 16 sports-related words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. Some categories were easy to spot, while others needed a little more thought. From track and field events to NBA Draft history, today's puzzle covered a wide mix of sports topics. If today's challenge left you confused, don't worry. Here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections: Sports Edition & How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition is a sports-themed version of the popular New York Times word puzzle. Players are given 16 words and must place them into four groups of four that all share something in common.

The game may sound simple, but it often includes words that could fit into more than one category. These tricky choices are meant to test your sports knowledge and your ability to spot hidden patterns.

Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

Like the original game, each group has a different difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Every day brings a new puzzle with fresh sports themes, making it a fun challenge for both casual fans and sports experts.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (June 24)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Think events, not races.
  • Green: Not a marathon!
  • Blue: First names heard on NBA Draft night.
  • Purple: These connections are united by their beginnings.

Extra hints:

  • Try adding the same common sports term to the start of some of these words to form familiar phrases.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "R."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Javelin
  • Green: Flurry
  • Blue: Towns
  • Purple: Race

If you're ready to see the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 24:

  • Yellow (Throwing Events): Discus, Hammer, Javelin, Shot Put
  • Green (Quick Run of Activity): Burst, Flurry, Spurt, Surge
  • Blue (NBA Draft No. 1 Picks): Brand, Towns, Wall, Worthy
  • Purple (___ Track): Dirt, Race, Short, Warning

Today's Sports Edition puzzle offered a nice mix of sports events, basketball history, and clever wordplay. The yellow group focused on throwing events in track and field. The green category included words that describe a short burst of action. The blue group tested players on NBA No. 1 draft picks, while the purple group challenged them to find words that can come after "track." It was a balanced puzzle with something for every sports fan.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Connections: Sports Edition?

It is a sports-themed version of The New York Times' popular word puzzle. Players must sort 16 sports-related words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme.

How do you play Connections: Sports Edition?

Players are given 16 words and must place them into four groups of four that all share something in common. You can make only four mistakes before the game ends.

Are there different difficulty levels in Connections: Sports Edition?

Yes, each group has a different difficulty level. They are categorized as Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What were the categories for the June 24 Connections: Sports Edition puzzle?

The categories for June 24 were Throwing Events, Quick Run of Activity, NBA Draft No. 1 Picks, and words that come after

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections Nyt Connections Answer
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