NYT Connections Answers (June 19): Puzzle 1103 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The New York Times' Connections puzzle for June 19 proved challenging.

Players grouped 16 words into four distinct themed categories.

One difficult category grouped words by their endings.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Friday, June 19 puzzle, and it was one of the trickiest challenges in recent days. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While some groups looked easy at first, the puzzle was filled with clever distractions that made it hard to spot the correct links.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite among players who enjoy solving word puzzles. If today’s challenge left you confused, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players need to group 16 words into four sets of four. Every group has one thing in common, but finding the right connection is not always easy.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

The game gives you only four chances to make mistakes. If you get four groups wrong, the puzzle ends, and the answers are shown.

Each group has a different difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Many words are added to confuse players, so you need to look carefully before making your choice.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 19)

Here are the official hints for today's puzzle:

Yellow: Savoury flavour bombs.

Green: Early recital material.

Blue: Newsstand beginnings.

Purple: The connection is made at the end!

Extra hints:

For one group, the ending matters most.

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter "P."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Miso Paste

Green: Chopsticks

Blue: Fortune Cookie

Purple: Dim Sum

Full Solution for June 19:

Yellow (Umami-Rich Foods): Miso Paste, Parmesan, Soy Sauce, Vegemite

Green (Things a Beginner Might Learn on the Piano): Chopsticks, Für Elise, Heart and Soul, The Entertainer

Blue (Starting with Magazines): Fortune Cookie, People Person, Spinderella, Time Machine

Purple (Ending in Synonyms for "Aggregate"): Coincidentally, Dim Sum, Teetotal, Viscount

Today's puzzle was full of clever tricks. Many players probably grouped Miso Paste, Chopsticks, Fortune Cookie, and Dim Sum together because they all remind people of Asian food. But that was exactly the trap.

Instead, each word belonged to a different group. The purple category was especially hard because the connection was based on how the words ended, not what they meant. This made today's Connections puzzle one of the toughest and most surprising challenges in a while.