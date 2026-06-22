NYT Connections Answers (June 22): Stuck At Puzzle 1106? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections daily word puzzle challenges players' minds.

Players sort 16 words into four distinct themed groups.

Difficulty levels range from yellow (easiest) to purple.

June 22 solutions: dominant, multiplication, pronunciation, explosive beginnings.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, released its Monday, June 22 puzzle, and it gave players another fun challenge. The goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a common theme. While some connections were easy to spot, others needed a closer look.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite among puzzle lovers who enjoy testing their thinking skills. If today’s puzzle had you stuck, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, you are given 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they belong together when they actually do not. These tricky words are placed there to confuse players, so every guess needs careful thought.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle is simple to learn but can be surprisingly difficult to solve, making it a fun daily brain exercise.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 22)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Leaders of the pack.

Green: Terms heard in math class.

Blue: The sound of words.

Purple: Starts with a bang.

Extra hints:

For one group, it's the beginning that counts.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "I."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Lead

Green: By

Blue: Silent

Purple: Bangkok

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 22:

Yellow (Dominant): Alpha, Head, Lead, Primary

Green (Multiplication Indicators): By, Times, X, ●

Blue (Pronunciation Descriptors): Short, Silent, Soft, Stressed

Purple (Starting with Explosive Onomatopoeia): Bangkok, Boomer, Popsicle, Powder

Today's puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky themes. The yellow group focused on words that describe something as being first or most important. The green group was all about multiplication symbols and words often used in math. The blue group included words that describe how we say or pronounce other words. The purple group was the hardest because every answer simply started with an explosive sound, like "bang" or "pop." It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.