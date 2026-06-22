Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 22): Stuck At Puzzle 1106? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 22): Stuck At Puzzle 1106? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections June 22 puzzle featured math terms, pronunciation clues, and tricky word starts. Check today's hints and full answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections daily word puzzle challenges players' minds.
  • Players sort 16 words into four distinct themed groups.
  • Difficulty levels range from yellow (easiest) to purple.
  • June 22 solutions: dominant, multiplication, pronunciation, explosive beginnings.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, released its Monday, June 22 puzzle, and it gave players another fun challenge. The goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a common theme. While some connections were easy to spot, others needed a closer look. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite among puzzle lovers who enjoy testing their thinking skills. If today’s puzzle had you stuck, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, you are given 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they belong together when they actually do not. These tricky words are placed there to confuse players, so every guess needs careful thought.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has a colour that shows its difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle is simple to learn but can be surprisingly difficult to solve, making it a fun daily brain exercise.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 22)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Leaders of the pack.
  • Green: Terms heard in math class.
  • Blue: The sound of words.
  • Purple: Starts with a bang.

Extra hints:

  • For one group, it's the beginning that counts.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "I."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Lead
  • Green: By
  • Blue: Silent
  • Purple: Bangkok

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 22:

  • Yellow (Dominant): Alpha, Head, Lead, Primary
  • Green (Multiplication Indicators): By, Times, X, ●
  • Blue (Pronunciation Descriptors): Short, Silent, Soft, Stressed
  • Purple (Starting with Explosive Onomatopoeia): Bangkok, Boomer, Popsicle, Powder

Today's puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky themes. The yellow group focused on words that describe something as being first or most important. The green group was all about multiplication symbols and words often used in math. The blue group included words that describe how we say or pronounce other words. The purple group was the hardest because every answer simply started with an explosive sound, like "bang" or "pop." It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the New York Times Connections game?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four groups, each sharing a common idea or theme.

How do players solve a Connections puzzle?

Players sort 16 words into four groups of four based on shared themes. They can only make four mistakes before the game ends.

How are the difficulty levels indicated in Connections?

Each group's difficulty is shown by a color: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 22): Stuck At Puzzle 1106? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 22): Stuck At Puzzle 1106? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 22): Puzzle 1829 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 22): Puzzle 1829 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
GTA 6 Price In India: The Rs 5,499 Clue That Could Reveal Rockstar's Plans
GTA 6 Price In India: The Rs 5,499 Clue That Could Reveal Rockstar's Plans
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 19): Puzzle 1103 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 19): Puzzle 1103 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

International: Awkward Diplomatic Moment Puts Pakistan Leadership in Spotlight
Education: Injured NEET Aspirant Defies Odds to Take Exam from Hospital
Breaking: First Round of US-Iran Talks Concludes in Switzerland
Breaking: US-Iran Peace Talks Disrupted as Iranian Delegation Walks Out
Weather: Monsoon Turns Active, Bringing Heavy Rainfall to Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget