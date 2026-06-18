NYT Connections Answers (June 18): Puzzle 1102 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Connections daily challenges players to group 16 words.

June 18 puzzle featured varied themes and mixed difficulty.

Categories involved fitness, demeanour, activists, and tricky tools.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another fun challenge for Thursday, June 18. Like every day, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While some groups were easy to spot, others needed a bit more thinking. The puzzle mixed fitness, famous people, and clever wordplay, making it another enjoyable test for fans.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for a fresh brain workout. If today's puzzle left you confused, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, you are given 16 words, and your job is to place them into four groups of four. Every group has one thing in common.

Some words may seem like they belong together, but they are actually there to trick you. That is what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how difficult it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game is simple to learn but can be difficult to master because many words can fit into more than one idea.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 18)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Sweat-inducing activities.

Green: An air of sorts.

Blue: Influential figures.

Purple: Not quite the finished product.

Extra hints:

One group is missing a few letters.

Every group except Blue has at least one word containing the letter "P."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Bootcamp

Green: Carriage

Blue: Tutu

Purple: Hamm

Full Solution for June 18:

Yellow (Fitness Class Types): Aerobics, Barre, Bootcamp, Pilates

Green (Demeanour): Attitude, Bearing, Carriage, Presence

Blue (Peace Activists): Gandhi, King, Mandela, Tutu

Purple (Tools Minus Last Two Letters): Hamm, Jigs, Plie, Wren

Today's puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The fitness class group was simple for many players, while the demeanour group needed a closer look because the words all describe the way a person carries themselves.

The peace activist group brought together four well-known names from history. The purple group was the hardest because each word was missing its last two letters from the name of a tool. It was a clever puzzle that rewarded careful thinking and attention to detail.