NYT Connections Answers (June 17): Puzzle 1101 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections challenges players to group 16 words.

Players sort words into four themed, color-coded categories.

June 17's solution covered 'Alcove,' 'Attitude,' 'Myth,' wordplay.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times' daily word game, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Wednesday, June 17. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a common theme. While some groups were easy to spot, others needed a lot more thinking. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy solving word puzzles. If today's game left you confused, don't worry. Here are all the hints and the full solution in one place.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, you are given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four words that share something in common.

The puzzle may look easy at first, but it often includes words that seem to fit in more than one group. These tricky words are meant to confuse players.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends. After your fourth wrong guess, the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by a colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meanings, while others depend on wordplay or how the words are used. That is what makes Connections both fun and challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 17)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: A little space.

Green: Sass.

Blue: From ancient tales.

Purple: Birds of a feather... at the beginning, at least.

Extra hints:

For one group, it's how the word starts that matters.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "N."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Niche

Green: Lip

Blue: Nemesis

Purple: Sortie

Full Solution for June 17:

Yellow (Alcove): Cavity, Niche, Nook, Recess

Green (Bodily Words for Attitude): Cheek, Lip, Mouth, Nerve

Blue (Figures in Greek Myth): Calliope, Echo, Iris, Nemesis

Purple (Starting with Synonyms for "Ilk"): Classic, Kindle, Sortie, Typeface

Today's puzzle was not an easy one. The yellow group was about small spaces, while the green group used body parts as words for attitude. The blue group focused on famous names from Greek mythology. The purple group was the trickiest because it depended on how each word started, not what the whole word meant. If that last group slowed you down, you were not alone. It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.