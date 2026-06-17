Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where players sort 16 words into four groups of four based on shared themes. It resets daily and has become a favorite for word puzzle fans.
NYT Connections Answers (June 17): Puzzle 1101 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections June 17 puzzle mixed Greek myths, wordplay, and attitude. Check today's hints and the full answers in one easy guide.
- NYT Connections challenges players to group 16 words.
- Players sort words into four themed, color-coded categories.
- June 17's solution covered 'Alcove,' 'Attitude,' 'Myth,' wordplay.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times' daily word game, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Wednesday, June 17. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a common theme. While some groups were easy to spot, others needed a lot more thinking. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy solving word puzzles. If today's game left you confused, don't worry. Here are all the hints and the full solution in one place.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, you are given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four words that share something in common.
The puzzle may look easy at first, but it often includes words that seem to fit in more than one group. These tricky words are meant to confuse players.
For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."
You can only make four mistakes before the game ends. After your fourth wrong guess, the correct answers are shown.
Each group also has a difficulty level shown by a colour:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some groups are based on meanings, while others depend on wordplay or how the words are used. That is what makes Connections both fun and challenging.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 17)
Here are today's official hints:
- Yellow: A little space.
- Green: Sass.
- Blue: From ancient tales.
- Purple: Birds of a feather... at the beginning, at least.
Extra hints:
- For one group, it's how the word starts that matters.
- Every group has at least one word containing the letter "N."
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Niche
- Green: Lip
- Blue: Nemesis
- Purple: Sortie
Full Solution for June 17:
- Yellow (Alcove): Cavity, Niche, Nook, Recess
- Green (Bodily Words for Attitude): Cheek, Lip, Mouth, Nerve
- Blue (Figures in Greek Myth): Calliope, Echo, Iris, Nemesis
- Purple (Starting with Synonyms for "Ilk"): Classic, Kindle, Sortie, Typeface
Today's puzzle was not an easy one. The yellow group was about small spaces, while the green group used body parts as words for attitude. The blue group focused on famous names from Greek mythology. The purple group was the trickiest because it depended on how each word started, not what the whole word meant. If that last group slowed you down, you were not alone. It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How do you play NYT Connections?
Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four that share a common theme. The game ends after four incorrect guesses, revealing the correct solutions.
What are the difficulty levels in Connections?
Each group has a difficulty level shown by a color: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest). This indicates the challenge of finding the connection.
What makes Connections challenging?
The puzzle often includes words that seem to fit in more than one group, designed to confuse players. Groups can be based on meanings, wordplay, or how words are used, making it tricky.