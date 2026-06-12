NYT Connections Answers (June 12): Puzzle 1096 Too Confusing? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New York Times Connections puzzle for June 12 was unique.

Words linked by their initial terms, not full phrases.

Categories included Incantations, Animal Groups, Synonyms, River Parts.

The puzzle's creative twist rewarded careful observation skills.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, delivered another clever challenge on Friday, June 12. Players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today's puzzle came with a twist. Many of the words looked unrelated at first, and the real connection was hidden at the beginning of each phrase.

As always, Connections tested players' observation skills and ability to think outside the box. If today's puzzle left you puzzled, here's a full breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players must organise 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, but figuring out that theme is often harder than it sounds.

Some words may seem like they belong together when they actually don't. These misleading links are designed to trick players and make the puzzle more challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players get four chances to make mistakes. After the fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also has a difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game refreshes daily, which is why many players return every morning to tackle a fresh challenge.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 12)

Here are the official hints for today's puzzle:

Yellow hint: How magical!

Green hint: There's strength in numbers.

Blue hint: Say that again?

Purple hint: Follow the flow.

Extra hints:

Every group has at least one word starting with the letter "R".

Focus on the start of each phrase.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Hex Key

Green: Pride Rock

Blue: Echo Park

Purple: Bed Head

If you're still stuck, here's the complete solution.

Full Solution for June 12:

Yellow (Starting with Incantations): Charm Bracelet, Curse Word, Hex Key, Spell Checker

Green (Starting with Animal Group Names): Murder Mystery, Pack Rat, Pride Rock, School Days

Blue (Starting with Synonyms for "Repeat"): Copy Editor, Echo Park, Mirror Selfie, Quote Unquote

Purple (Starting with Parts of a River): Bank Teller, Bed Head, Delta Airlines, Mouth Guard

Today's puzzle was one of the more creative Connections challenges in recent memory. Instead of focusing on the meaning of the full phrases, players had to pay attention to the first word in each term.

That made the puzzle feel fresh and different. Many players likely spent time looking at the second words before realising the real pattern was hidden at the beginning. It was a smart twist that rewarded careful observation and made for a very satisfying solve.