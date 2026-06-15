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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 15): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1099? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 15): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1099? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections June 15 puzzle featured flowers, zodiac animals, and night-out prep. Check today's hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle challenge.
  • Players sort 16 words into four thematic groups.
  • June 15 categories featured staying power and zodiac animals.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Monday, June 15. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While some categories were easy to spot, others required a bit more thought. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite among puzzle fans who enjoy testing their logic and word skills. If today's puzzle had you stuck, here's a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The goal is simple: take 16 words and sort them into four groups of four words that share a common connection.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they belong together when they actually don't. These misleading links are designed to trick players.

You get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are revealed.

Each group is also assigned a difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle rewards careful thinking and pattern recognition, making it one of the most popular daily word games online.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 15)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow hint: What keeps it going.
  • Green hint: Girl's night features.
  • Blue hint: Years.
  • Purple hint: In bloom.

Extra hints:

  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "n."
  • Think of the Zodiac.

One word from each group for an extra clue:

  • Yellow: Stamina
  • Green: Accessorise
  • Blue: Horse
  • Purple: Phlox

Full Solution for June 15:

  • Yellow (Staying Power): Legs, Momentum, Stamina, Traction
  • Green (Get Ready for a Night Out): Accessorise, Change, Primp, Shower
  • Blue (Chinese Zodiac Animals): Dog, Dragon, Horse, Snake
  • Purple (Flowers): Anemone, Larkspur, Monkshood, Phlox

Today's puzzle offered a nice mix of everyday words and more specialised knowledge. The yellow group focused on things that help something continue or succeed, such as momentum and stamina. The green category centred on getting ready for a night out, with words like accessorize and shower making the connection easier to spot.

The blue group required players to think about the Chinese zodiac, bringing together dog, dragon, horse, and snake. Meanwhile, the purple category was all about flowers. While phlox may have been familiar to gardening fans, words like monkshood and larkspur likely made this the toughest group for many players.

Overall, today's Connections puzzle struck a good balance between straightforward clues and challenging word associations, making for an enjoyable Monday brain workout.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the New York Times game Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four groups of four, based on a common theme shared by the words in each group.

How do you play the NYT Connections puzzle?

You are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four that share a common connection. Players have only four mistakes before the game ends.

What makes the Connections puzzle difficult?

The challenge comes from misleading links, where many words seem like they belong together but actually don't. These are designed to trick players.

How are the difficulty levels assigned in Connections?

Each group is assigned a difficulty level: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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