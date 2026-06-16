NYT Connections Answers (June 16): Puzzle 1100 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections presents a daily word grouping puzzle.

June 16 puzzle challenged players with misleading words.

Solutions involved salad dressings, attendants, and rare idioms.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, delivered another tricky challenge on Tuesday, June 16. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today's puzzle was packed with words that could easily fit into more than one category.

From salad dressings to rare events and even a word with multiple meanings, this puzzle kept players guessing until the very end. If you found yourself stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games from The New York Times. The goal is simple: group 16 words into four sets of four words that share a common theme.

While that sounds easy, the puzzle often includes misleading words that appear connected but actually belong to different groups. Spotting the correct pattern is the key to winning.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make up to four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups focus on definitions, while others rely on wordplay, phrases, or multiple meanings of the same word.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 16)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Rich, creamy, and healthy! Well, mostly.

Green hint: The masses.

Blue hint: Almost mythical.

Purple hint: Context is everything.

Extra hints:

One group is connected by a single word with multiple meanings.

Every group contains at least one word with the letter "R."

Need a little more help? Here's one word from each category:

Yellow: Blue Cheese

Green: Suite

Blue: Blue Moon

Purple: Basketball

Full Solution for June 16:

Yellow (Creamy Salad Dressings): Blue Cheese, Caesar, Green Goddess, Ranch

Green (Attendants): Court, Entourage, Retinue, Suite

Blue (Rare Things, Idiomatically): Black Swan, Blue Moon, Perfect Storm, Unicorn

Purple (What "Hoops" Might Refer To): Basketball, Earrings, Red Tape, Rhythmic Gymnastics Gear

Today's puzzle featured a clever mix of food, people, idioms, and wordplay. The yellow group was probably the easiest for many players, thanks to familiar salad dressings like Ranch and Caesar. The green group gathered different words for attendants or followers, while the blue category focused on rare things often mentioned in popular sayings.

The purple group was the trickiest. The connection came from the word "hoops," which can refer to basketball hoops, hoop earrings, hoops in rhythmic gymnastics, and even bureaucratic "hoops" linked to red tape. It was a smart example of how Connections loves to use words with multiple meanings to throw players off track.