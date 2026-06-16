Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 16): Puzzle 1100 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 16): Puzzle 1100 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections June 16 puzzle featured salad dressings, rare events, attendants, and a clever hoops theme. See hints and answers.

Reported By : Annie Sharma | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections presents a daily word grouping puzzle.
  • June 16 puzzle challenged players with misleading words.
  • Solutions involved salad dressings, attendants, and rare idioms.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, delivered another tricky challenge on Tuesday, June 16. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today's puzzle was packed with words that could easily fit into more than one category. 

From salad dressings to rare events and even a word with multiple meanings, this puzzle kept players guessing until the very end. If you found yourself stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games from The New York Times. The goal is simple: group 16 words into four sets of four words that share a common theme.

While that sounds easy, the puzzle often includes misleading words that appear connected but actually belong to different groups. Spotting the correct pattern is the key to winning.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make up to four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some groups focus on definitions, while others rely on wordplay, phrases, or multiple meanings of the same word.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 16)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: Rich, creamy, and healthy! Well, mostly.
  • Green hint: The masses.
  • Blue hint: Almost mythical.
  • Purple hint: Context is everything.

Extra hints:

  • One group is connected by a single word with multiple meanings.
  • Every group contains at least one word with the letter "R."

Need a little more help? Here's one word from each category:

  • Yellow: Blue Cheese
  • Green: Suite
  • Blue: Blue Moon
  • Purple: Basketball

Full Solution for June 16:

  • Yellow (Creamy Salad Dressings): Blue Cheese, Caesar, Green Goddess, Ranch
  • Green (Attendants): Court, Entourage, Retinue, Suite
  • Blue (Rare Things, Idiomatically): Black Swan, Blue Moon, Perfect Storm, Unicorn
  • Purple (What "Hoops" Might Refer To): Basketball, Earrings, Red Tape, Rhythmic Gymnastics Gear

Today's puzzle featured a clever mix of food, people, idioms, and wordplay. The yellow group was probably the easiest for many players, thanks to familiar salad dressings like Ranch and Caesar. The green group gathered different words for attendants or followers, while the blue category focused on rare things often mentioned in popular sayings.

The purple group was the trickiest. The connection came from the word "hoops," which can refer to basketball hoops, hoop earrings, hoops in rhythmic gymnastics, and even bureaucratic "hoops" linked to red tape. It was a smart example of how Connections loves to use words with multiple meanings to throw players off track.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players group 16 words into four sets of four based on common themes. The goal is to find these hidden relationships.

How many mistakes can players make in NYT Connections?

Players can make up to four incorrect guesses. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed to the player.

How are the difficulty levels categorized in Connections?

Each group in Connections is color-coded by difficulty: Yellow is easiest, Green is easy, Blue is medium, and Purple is the hardest.

What types of connections are typically found in the game?

Groups can be connected by definitions, wordplay, phrases, or multiple meanings of the same word. The puzzle often uses misleading words to challenge players.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 16): Puzzle 1100 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 16): Puzzle 1100 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 16): Puzzle 1823 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 16): Puzzle 1823 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 15): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1099? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 15): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1099? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 15): Stuck At Puzzle 1822? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 15): Stuck At Puzzle 1822? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

World: Trump Faces Comparisons with Obama Over Iran Deal
Breaking: Thousands Rally Against Pakistan Government and Military
Ayodhya: SIT Begins Probe into Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft
Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Govindpuram Sweet Shop
Chhattisgarh: Electricity Tariffs Increased Across the State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget