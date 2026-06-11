Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 11 NYT Connections presented a particularly tricky challenge.

Players sorted 16 words into four hidden, themed categories.

Categories included workouts, horned items, SUV homophones.

Hardest group modified payment app names, removing letters.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on June 11. Players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but this puzzle was far from straightforward. While some categories were easy to spot, others relied on wordplay and clever sound-alike clues.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s game left you confused, here’s a full breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, but figuring out those themes is where the challenge begins.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

The puzzle gives you only four mistakes. If you make a fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group is also ranked by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Many words are placed in the puzzle to distract players, so careful thinking is important.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 11)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: A balanced routine.

Green hint: Pointed features.

Blue hint: Sounds like a ride!

Purple hint: Almost enough to pay.

Extra hints:

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter "B."

One group's words are missing something very important.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Balance

Green: Devil

Blue: Trouper

Purple: Veno

Full Solution for June 11:

Yellow (Parts of a Workout Routine): Balance, Cardio, Stretching, Weights

Green (Things with Horns): Brass Band, Devil, Rhino, Viking Helmet

Blue (Homophones of SUVs): Broncho, Forerunner, Trouper, UConn

Purple (Payment Apps Minus a Letter): Elle, Papal, Strip, Veno

Today’s puzzle was one of the tougher Connections challenges in recent memory. The yellow category was fairly simple, as balance, cardio, stretching, and weights are all common parts of a workout routine. The green group required players to think about things that have horns, from rhinos to Viking helmets.

The blue category was especially tricky because it relied on homophones. Words like “Broncho” and “Forerunner” sound similar to SUV names when spoken aloud. Meanwhile, the purple group was the hardest of all. Each word was created by removing a letter from the name of a payment app, making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Overall, this was a clever puzzle packed with misleading clues and creative wordplay, making it a real challenge even for experienced Connections players.