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English NewsGamingNYT Connections Answers (July 2): Puzzle 1116 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (July 2): Puzzle 1116 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections July 2 puzzle mixed imitation, old-time words, nicknames, and sports venues. Check today's hints and full answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections daily puzzle groups 16 words into four.
  • Players discover hidden themes, categories color-coded by difficulty.
  • July 2's solution included impersonators, old terms, and wordplay.
  • Harder categories linked phrases via their common initial words.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another fun puzzle on Thursday, July 2. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups that shared a common theme. Some links were easy to spot, while others needed a closer look. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back with its clever mix of logic, wordplay, and surprises. If today's challenge had you stuck, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. You are given 16 words and your goal is to place them into four groups of four. Every group has one thing in common.

The game becomes tricky because many words seem like they could belong in more than one group. These misleading words are there to make players think carefully before making a choice.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how difficult it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, making it a fun challenge for both new and experienced players.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 2)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Masters of imitation.
  • Green: Yesteryear's vocabulary.
  • Blue: Familiar names lead the way.
  • Purple: Game-day locations.

Extra hints:

  • For two groups, it's what's at the beginning that counts.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "G."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Copycat
  • Green: Spectacles
  • Blue: Rich Text
  • Purple: Track Record

If you're ready to check the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 2:

  • Yellow (They Impersonate Other Things): Copycat, Mime, Mockingbird, T-1000
  • Green (Old-Timey Names for Things We Still Use): Talkie, Looking Glass, Spectacles, Water Closet
  • Blue (Starting with Nicknames): Billy Goat, Dan Dan Noodles, Rich Text, Tom Tom
  • Purple (Starting with Sports Venues): Court Jester, Diamond Ring, Field Mouse, Track Record

Today's puzzle mixed history, pop culture, and clever wordplay. The yellow group focused on things that copy or imitate others. The green group featured old-fashioned names for everyday things that are still around today. 

The blue and purple groups were the trickiest because the connection came from the first word in each phrase rather than the full phrase itself. That made today's Connections puzzle a little harder than it first appeared and rewarded players who looked closely at every word.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four hidden groups that share a common theme.

How do you play the NYT Connections game?

You are given 16 words and must place them into four groups of four, each with a common theme. You can make only four mistakes before the game ends.

What makes Connections challenging?

Many words are designed to mislead players by appearing to fit into multiple groups. This requires players to think carefully before making a choice.

What are the difficulty levels for groups in Connections?

Each group has a color indicating its difficulty. Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

How often does the Connections puzzle refresh?

The Connections puzzle refreshes every day. This provides a new and fun challenge for both new and experienced players daily.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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