NYT Connections Answers (June 30): Puzzle 1114 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections Sports Edition offered a new daily puzzle.

Players sorted sixteen words into four hidden themed groups.

Categories included basketball, arena parts, baseball MVPs.

Football movie titles formed the final, trickiest group.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another fun challenge on Tuesday, June 30. Today's puzzle tested players with a mix of basketball, baseball, stadiums, and sports movies. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups that shared a common theme.

Some categories were easy to spot, while others needed a little sports knowledge to figure out. If today's puzzle had you guessing, here's a complete breakdown with the official hints and the full solution.

What is Connections: Sports Edition And How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition is a daily puzzle from The New York Times made especially for sports fans. Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Every group is linked by one common sports-related theme.

The game may seem simple, but many words can fit into more than one group. That is what makes the puzzle challenging. Looking for the strongest connection between words is the key to solving it.

Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

Like the regular Connections puzzle, each group has a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, giving players a fresh sports challenge based on different games, famous athletes, teams, stadiums, and sports history.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (June 30)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Actions on the court.

Green: Look toward the rafters.

Blue: October heroes.

Purple: As seen on screen.

Extra hints:

One group is based on popular sports-related movies.

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter "P."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Dribble

Green: Catwalk

Blue: Viola

Purple: Friday

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 30:

Yellow (Actions With A Basketball): Dribble, Pass, Pivot, Shoot

Green (Found At The Top Of An Arena): Banners, Catwalk, Lights, Speakers

Blue (World Series MVPs): Dent, Knight, Springer, Viola

Purple (First Words Of Football Movies): Friday, Gridiron, Remember, Varsity

Today's Sports Edition puzzle offered a nice balance of different sports topics. The basketball group was the easiest because the actions are familiar to most fans. The arena group focused on things you can usually find near the ceiling of a sports venue.

The blue category tested baseball knowledge by asking players to identify World Series MVPs. The purple group was the trickiest, as it required players to recognise the first words of famous football movie titles. Overall, it was another enjoyable puzzle that rewarded both sports knowledge and careful thinking.