NYT Connections Answers (July 1): Puzzle 1115 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New York Times launched sports-themed Connections puzzle July 1.

Players arrange sixteen sports words into four hidden categories.

July 1 answers included stadium sections, Concacaf teams.

Solutions also covered lion nicknames and famous

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another fun challenge on Wednesday, July 1. This special version of the popular word game tested players with sports-themed clues instead of the usual mix of words. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared idea. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed deeper sports knowledge.

If today's puzzle left you guessing, here's a simple guide with all the hints and the complete solution.

What is Connections: Sports Edition & How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition follows the same rules as the regular Connections game but focuses only on sports-related words and themes.

Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common connection. Some words may seem like they belong in more than one group, making the puzzle more challenging.

You can make only four mistakes before the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Just like the regular game, each group has a difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game rewards careful thinking and sports knowledge. Every day brings a new puzzle with different teams, players, events, or sports terms.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (July 1)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Where fans gather to watch the game.

Green: Nations from North and Central America.

Blue: Roaring mascots.

Purple: Same name, different sports.

Extra hints:

All groups are sports-related today.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "U."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Suite

Green: Mexico

Blue: England

Purple: Poles

If you're ready to see the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 1:

Yellow (Stadium Seating Sections): Bleachers, Mezzanine, Suite, Upper Deck

Green (Concacaf Teams in World Cup): Canada, Curacao, Mexico, United States

Blue (Teams With Lion Nicknames): Columbia, Detroit, England, Penn State

Purple (Ryans): Crouser, Day, Fitzpatrick, Poles

Today's puzzle covered many different parts of the sports world. The yellow group focused on places where fans sit inside a stadium. The green group featured teams from the Concacaf region that have played in the World Cup.

The blue group was about teams that use lion nicknames or mascots. The purple group was the trickiest because it linked famous sports figures who all share the first name, Ryan. It was another enjoyable Sports Edition puzzle that tested both sports knowledge and word skills.