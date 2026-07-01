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English NewsGamingNYT Connections Answers (July 1): Puzzle 1115 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (July 1): Puzzle 1115 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections: Sports Edition July 1 puzzle featured stadium seating, World Cup teams, lion nicknames, and famous Ryans. See answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New York Times launched sports-themed Connections puzzle July 1.
  • Players arrange sixteen sports words into four hidden categories.
  • July 1 answers included stadium sections, Concacaf teams.
  • Solutions also covered lion nicknames and famous

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another fun challenge on Wednesday, July 1. This special version of the popular word game tested players with sports-themed clues instead of the usual mix of words. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared idea. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed deeper sports knowledge. 

If today's puzzle left you guessing, here's a simple guide with all the hints and the complete solution.

What is Connections: Sports Edition & How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition follows the same rules as the regular Connections game but focuses only on sports-related words and themes.

Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common connection. Some words may seem like they belong in more than one group, making the puzzle more challenging.

You can make only four mistakes before the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Just like the regular game, each group has a difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game rewards careful thinking and sports knowledge. Every day brings a new puzzle with different teams, players, events, or sports terms.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (July 1)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Where fans gather to watch the game.
  • Green: Nations from North and Central America.
  • Blue: Roaring mascots.
  • Purple: Same name, different sports.

Extra hints:

  • All groups are sports-related today.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "U."

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Suite
  • Green: Mexico
  • Blue: England
  • Purple: Poles

If you're ready to see the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 1:

  • Yellow (Stadium Seating Sections): Bleachers, Mezzanine, Suite, Upper Deck
  • Green (Concacaf Teams in World Cup): Canada, Curacao, Mexico, United States
  • Blue (Teams With Lion Nicknames): Columbia, Detroit, England, Penn State
  • Purple (Ryans): Crouser, Day, Fitzpatrick, Poles

Today's puzzle covered many different parts of the sports world. The yellow group focused on places where fans sit inside a stadium. The green group featured teams from the Concacaf region that have played in the World Cup. 

The blue group was about teams that use lion nicknames or mascots. The purple group was the trickiest because it linked famous sports figures who all share the first name, Ryan. It was another enjoyable Sports Edition puzzle that tested both sports knowledge and word skills.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections: Sports Edition?

It is a special version of the popular word game, Connections, focusing on sports-related words and themes. Players sort 16 words into four groups based on a shared idea.

How do you play Connections: Sports Edition?

Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common connection. You are allowed only four mistakes before the game ends.

What are the difficulty levels in Connections: Sports Edition?

The game's groups have four difficulty levels: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest). This adds varying challenges to the puzzle.

What were the themes for the July 1 Connections: Sports Edition puzzle?

The themes for July 1 were Stadium Seating Sections (Yellow), Concacaf Teams in World Cup (Green), Teams With Lion Nicknames (Blue), and Ryans (Purple).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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