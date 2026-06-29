NYT Connections Answers (June 29): Puzzle 1113 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections Sports Edition presented its June 29 puzzle.

Players grouped 16 words into four themed sports categories.

Categories included LA athletes, Wimbledon winners, Scottish clubs.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ Connections: Sports Edition returned with another exciting challenge on Monday, June 29. Today's puzzle tested players with a mix of sports history, famous teams, and well-known phrases. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. Some categories were easy to spot, while others needed a deeper knowledge of sports. If today's puzzle left you confused, here's a complete guide with all the hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections: Sports Edition And How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition is a sports-themed version of the popular New York Times word game. Players are given 16 words and must group them into four sets of four that share a common sports-related connection.

Some groups are easy to identify, while others include tricky words that seem to fit in more than one category. This is what makes the puzzle both challenging and fun.

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Like the original Connections game, each group has a difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle refreshes every day with a new set of words, giving sports fans a fresh challenge to solve.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (June 29)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: As seen in LA.

Green: Champions with the racket.

Blue: Football in the highlands.

Purple: One phrase, many opportunities.

Extra hints:

One group is made up of common phrases starting with the same two words.

Every group except Blue has at least one word containing the letter "B."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Trojan

Green: Barty

Blue: Hearts

Purple: Team

If you're ready for today's answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 29:

Yellow (A Los Angeles Athlete): Bruin, Laker, Trojan, Charger

Green (Wimbledon Women's Singles Winners): Williams, Barty, Graf, King

Blue (Scottish Soccer Clubs): Motherwell, Celtic, Hearts, Rangers

Purple (All-Star ___): Game, Break, Weekend, Team

Today's Sports Edition puzzle covered a wide range of topics. The yellow group focused on famous athletes and teams linked to Los Angeles. The green group celebrated Wimbledon women's singles champions, featuring some of the biggest names in tennis.

The blue group tested players' knowledge of Scottish football clubs, while the purple group was all about common phrases that begin with "All-Star." It was a balanced puzzle that mixed sports knowledge with wordplay, making it enjoyable for both casual players and sports fans.