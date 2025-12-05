Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (December 5): Puzzle # 907 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 5 puzzle features tricky words, board games, and clever speech themes. Here are all the hints and the complete solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ word game Connections shared its new puzzle for Friday, December 5, and this one was full of tricks. You get 16 words, and they all look like they could match many different themes. Some answers were easy to spot, but others made players think again and again. 

Just like Wordle, Connections comes fresh every day, and people love the mix of logic and fun. If today’s puzzle made you feel stuck, this guide will help you with hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you need to group 16 words into four small groups. Each group has four words that share a common theme. But there are many words that look like they belong together even when they don’t. That is what makes the game tricky.

Here is how it works:
You pick four words that connect. If you are right, they get locked into a group. But if you are wrong four times, the game ends, and the answers show up.

To help you find the right matches, each group has a colour that shows the difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Even though it looks simple, Connections can surprise you fast. People love to share their results online to show how quickly they solved the puzzle, or how badly it fooled them!

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 5)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: "Not simple."
  • Green: They describe the current circumstances.
  • Blue: See any games?
  • Purple: Add some kind of speech.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme has a word that starts with “S.”
  • “Situation” and “operation” are in different groups.

Spoiler clue (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Delicate
  • Green: Status
  • Blue: Operation
  • Purple: Pillow

Full Solution For December 5 (Puzzle #907)

  • Yellow (Tricky): Complex, Delicate, Sticky, Tough
  • Green (State Of Affairs): Deal, Situation, Status, Story
  • Blue (Classic Board Games): Mastermind, Mouse Trap, Operation, Sorry
  • Purple (___ Talk): Baby, Pillow, Small, Sweet

This puzzle had a fun mix of board games and sweet-sounding words. The Yellow set was a little hard because all four words can mean something difficult. The Purple set was sneaky because you needed to think of adding the word “talk” after each word.

“Mouse Trap” and “Operation” helped players find the game's theme in the Blue group. The Green group needed you to think about how words can show someone’s state or condition. It was a smart puzzle but fair, a good challenge for a Friday!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
