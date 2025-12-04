NYT Connections Answers (December 4): Puzzle # 906 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its December 4 challenge, and it gave players a fun but tricky ride. The goal was the same as always: sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Even though the rules sound simple, the puzzle turned confusing fast because many words seemed like they could belong together.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy spotting patterns and testing their brains. If today's board was tough for you, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words and must divide them into four groups of four based on a common theme. It sounds easy, but the game adds words that look like they belong together even when they don’t, which makes mistakes very likely.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make the fourth mistake, the game ends and the final answer appears automatically. To help players understand difficulty, the four groups come in different colours:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Many players enjoy the game because it is short, clever, and different every day.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 4)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: People who like each other may do this.

Green: You may see this at a bar.

Blue: Look for things you can build.

Purple: They're at the front of the face.

Extra hints:

Nuzzle and muzzle are in different groups.

Every theme except yellow contains a word starting with “P.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Hold tight

Green: Guzzle

Blue: Lego set

Purple: Rostrum

Full Solution For December 4 (Puzzle #906)

Yellow (Cuddle): Draw Close, Hold Tight, Nuzzle, Spoon

Green (Imbibe): Guzzle, Knock Back, Pound Down, Swill

Blue (Things You Assemble): Ikea Furniture, Lego Set, Model, Puzzle

Purple (Snouts): Beak, Muzzle, Proboscis, Rostrum

This puzzle was sneaky because “nuzzle” and “muzzle” looked like they belonged together, but they didn’t. It also helped to notice phrases related to drinking for the green group.

The blue category was easier once players connected building with “Lego set” and “Ikea furniture.” Overall, today’s board was a mix of cosy words, bar talk, assembly items, and animal parts, a fun and brain-stretching combination.