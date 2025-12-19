NYT Connections Answers (December 19): Too Confused By Puzzle #921? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Friday, December 19 puzzle, and this one asked players to think carefully before locking in answers. The goal stays the same every day: take 16 words and sort them into four hidden groups. Sounds easy, but the game loves to trick you with words that seem to belong together but actually don’t.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets daily and has become a favourite for people who enjoy short but smart brain games. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the final answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by the New York Times where players must group words based on a shared idea. You see 16 words on the screen, and your task is to find four groups of four words. Each word belongs to only one group, so choosing carefully really matters.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

The tricky part is that many words look like they fit in more than one group. These are placed on purpose to confuse you. You get only four wrong tries. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also comes with a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play, but it really makes you think.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 19)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: You would need this to do research.

Green: It involves food.

Blue: Think of "departments".

Purple: Sounds like...

Extra hints:

Every theme except blue has a word starting with “D”.

“Birth” and “delivery” are in different groups.

One word from each group to help you out:

Yellow: Details

Green: Leftovers

Blue: Commerce

Purple: Peer

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Findings

Green: Dinner Options

Blue: U.S. Cabinet Departments

Purple: Homophones Of Places To Park A Ship

Full Wordle Answer For Friday, December 19

Yellow (Findings): Data, Details, Information, Intelligence

Green (Dinner Options): Cook, Delivery, Go Out, Leftovers

Blue (U.S. Cabinet Departments): Commerce, Education, Energy, Labor

Purple (Homophones Of Places To Park A Ship): Birth, Doc, Peer, Worf

This puzzle was all about staying calm and not rushing. The food group was friendly, but the purple homophones needed careful listening in your head. Overall, a clever Friday puzzle that rewarded patience.