NYT Connections Answers (April 27): Puzzle #1050 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Connections puzzle presents 16 words in four themed groups.

Words group by salad ingredients, classic films, Simpsons characters.

Tricky category links phrases to NBA players by ending.

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Monday, April 27 challenge, and it was a fun but tricky one. Players had to group 16 words into four hidden sets, and at first glance, everything looked oddly similar. Almost every word started with the same letter, which made things even more confusing.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, patterns, and clever word tricks. If today’s puzzle got you stuck, here’s a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you see 16 words and need to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme.

It may sound easy, but the game is designed to trick you. Some words look like they belong together, but actually don’t. That’s what makes the puzzle challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and reveals the answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the link is about meaning, sometimes about pop culture, and sometimes about how the words are formed. That’s why you need to look at each word carefully.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 27)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: A healthy option!

Green: Silver Screen classics.

Blue: Springfield regulars.

Purple: Take note of the end.

Extra hints:

One group is sports-related.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “O.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Red Onion

Green: Reservoir Dogs

Blue: Ralph Wiggum

Purple: Raging Bull

Full Solution for April 27:

Yellow (Salad Ingredients): Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce

Green (Classic Films): Rain Man, Rear Window, Reservoir Dogs, Roman Holiday

Blue ('The Simpsons' Characters): Radioactive Man, Ralph Wiggum, Reverend Lovejoy, Rod Flanders

Purple (Ending in NBA Players): Raging Bull, Regina King, Roe Buck, Rotary Clipper

Today’s puzzle was extra fun because almost every word started with the letter “R” and had two parts. That made it feel confusing at first, but also a bit funny once you noticed the pattern.

The yellow group was simple and healthy, with salad ingredients like lettuce and dressing. The green group was all about classic movies, which many people might recognise. The blue group featured characters from The Simpsons, making it easier for fans of the show.

The purple group was the trickiest. It needed you to look at the ending of each phrase and connect it to NBA player names. That’s not something you spot quickly, so it likely took a few tries.

This puzzle was clever, playful, and a little sneaky. A great mix that made players think twice before locking in their answers.