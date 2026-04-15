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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (April 15): Puzzle #1038 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (April 15): Puzzle #1038 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections April 15 puzzle mixed graduation gear, chores, and chess shapes. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections puzzle groups words into four categories.
  • Yellow group: Graduation gear like cap and diploma.
  • Green group: Tedious tasks including chore and grind.
  • Blue group: Oversimplified meanings like facile, shallow.
  • Purple group: Chess piece shapes: castle, crown, horse, mitre.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, rolled out its Wednesday, April 15 challenge, and it gave players a proper brain workout. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some words looked easy to connect, others were quite tricky and made players second-guess themselves.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and keeps fans coming back for its mix of logic, patterns, and simple-looking but confusing wordplay. If today’s puzzle felt tough, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared theme.

It may sound easy, but many words are placed to confuse you. Some look like they belong together but actually don’t. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong attempts. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and reveals the correct answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game is simple to understand but not always easy to solve. That’s what makes it fun.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 15)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow hint: A rite of passage.
  • Green hint: Not what you'd rather be doing.
  • Blue hint: Surface level.
  • Purple hint: Found on a board.

Extra hints:

  • One group is defined by physical appearance.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter “S”.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Diploma
  • Green: Chore
  • Blue: Flip
  • Purple: Miter

Full Solution for April 15:

  • Yellow (Graduation Gear): Cap, Diploma, Gown, Tassel
  • Green (Tedious Undertaking): Chore, Grind, Hassle, Trial
  • Blue (Oversimplistic): Facile, Flip, Shallow, Trite
  • Purple (Shapes of Chess Pieces): Castle, Crown, Horse, Mitre

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The yellow group was simple, with graduation items like cap and a gown. The green group was also easy to spot, as all the words described tasks people usually don’t enjoy.

The blue group was a bit harder because it focused on words that mean something is too simple or not deep. Words like “shallow” and “trite” helped connect the idea. The purple group was the toughest, as it required thinking about chess piece shapes, which is not something everyone notices quickly.

Overall, this was a clever puzzle. Some groups were easy to spot, but others needed more thinking. A fun challenge for the day!

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections puzzle?

The goal is to group 16 words into four sets of four, based on a shared theme.

How many wrong attempts do you get in Connections?

You get four wrong attempts. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and reveals the correct answers.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors represent the difficulty level of each group: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Can you give an example of how words are grouped in Connections?

Yes, for example, 'Hook,' 'Nana,' 'Peter,' and 'Wendy' are all Peter Pan characters, forming one group.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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