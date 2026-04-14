NYT Connections Answers (April 14): Stuck At Puzzle #1037? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle on April 14 presented four challenging word groups.

Yellow group: browser storage terms; Green group: boxing terminology.

Blue group: words meaning to tilt; Purple group: words preceded by 'Free'.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Tuesday, April 14 challenge, and it gave players a real brain twist. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked easy to match, but the tricky part was spotting the correct connection.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you are given 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group shares one common idea.

At first, it may feel simple. But many words are placed to confuse you. They may look like they belong together but actually don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and shows you the answer.

Each group also has a colour to show how difficult it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game tests how well you can spot patterns, meanings, and even word tricks.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 14)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Something's keeping tabs...

Green hint: Ding ding ding!

Blue hint: Just a little off.

Purple hint: They all start at the same place.

Extra hints:

One group is unified by what comes before.

Every group except purple has at least one word containing the letter “I”.

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Cache

Green: Ring

Blue: Pitch

Purple: Way

If you’re ready, here is the full solution.

Full Solution for April 14:

Yellow (Things Stored By A Browser): Bookmark, Cache, Cookie, History

Green (Boxing Terms): Bell, Gloves, Ring, Round

Blue (Tilt): Lean, List, Pitch, Tip

Purple (Free___): Lance, Mason, Style, Way

This puzzle had a nice mix of simple and tricky ideas. The yellow group was easy if you use the internet often. Words like cookie and cache clearly fit together. The green group was about boxing, with words like ring and gloves.

The blue group was a bit tricky. Words like lean and pitch all mean something slightly tilted. The purple group was the hardest. Each word fits after the word “free,” like freestyle or freeway.

Not every day is an easy win in Connections. If you struggled today, you’re not alone. But once a couple of groups fall into place, the rest becomes easier to see.