NYT Connections Answers (April 13): Got Confused By Puzzle #1036? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle April 13 presented 16 words, four groups.

Groups based on themes: outside theatre, magician's accessories, TV surnames.

Hardest categories included TV show surnames and items with caps.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its Monday, April 13 puzzle, and it was definitely not an easy one. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some links looked simple, others were very tricky and needed deeper thinking. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for a fresh challenge.

If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared theme.

It may sound easy, but many words are there to confuse you. Some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. After your fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also comes with a colour to show how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The fun part is that sometimes the connection is about meaning, sometimes about how words are used, and sometimes about a shared feature.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 13)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow hint: Before the show begins.

Green hint: Found alongside a white rabbit, perhaps.

Blue hint: Names that carry the show.

Purple hint: Each one has its own crown.

Extra hints:

One category has a shared feature, not a shared purpose.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “N.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Box Office

Green: Handkerchief

Blue: Montana

Purple: Mushroom

If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for April 13:

Yellow (Seen Outside A Theatre): Box Office, Marquee, Ticket Line, Velvet Rope

Green (Accessories For A Magician): Cape, Handkerchief, Magic Wand, Rabbit

Blue (TV Show Title Surnames): House, Lasso, Montana, Soprano

Purple (They Have Caps): Baseball Player, Camera Lens, Mushroom, Pen

Today’s puzzle was quite tough for many players. The yellow group was about things you see outside a theatre, which was easier to spot once you noticed “box office.” The green group had items linked to a magician, like a wand and a rabbit.

The blue group was one of the hardest. These were surnames from TV shows, but without context, names like “House” and “Lasso” were hard to connect. The purple group was also tricky. It was about things that have caps, like a pen or a mushroom.

Overall, this puzzle needed both logic and patience. It was a real brain workout and a fun challenge for those who enjoy thinking a little deeper.