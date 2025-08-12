NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain-teaser, Connections, is back with another tricky round, and Tuesday’s puzzle was no exception. Known for throwing in clever word traps and misleading associations, the game continues to challenge even the sharpest minds.

If you’ve been staring at today’s grid without success, we’ve got a breakdown of the hints, group themes, and the final solution. No guesswork required.

How To Play Connections

Connections tasks players with sorting 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme. Sounds easy enough, until you hit those crafty “red herrings” designed to trip you up. Make four wrong guesses, and the game ends with the solution automatically revealed.

Each theme comes with a difficulty ranking, represented by colours: Yellow for the easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for the most challenging.

Today’s words were: Bowling Ball, City Hall, Supermarket, Bowling Pins, Golf Course, Bowling Alley, Sponge, Bowling Green, Decade, Highway, Wall Street, Fingers, Brooklyn Bridge, Colander, Swimming Pool, Commandments.

Connections Hints For August 12

The game’s clues pointed players toward thematic links:

Yellow: Related to a number

Related to a number Green: All about places with lanes

All about places with lanes Blue: Found in a famous city

Found in a famous city Purple: Defined by physical features

Extra nudges included: “Wall Street” and “Highway” belong in separate groups, and each theme has one word involving ‘bowling’.

Today’s Connection Groups

For those ready to skip the mental gymnastics, here are the confirmed themes and answers:

Yellow – Groups Of Ten: Bowling Pins, Commandments, Decade, Fingers

– Groups Of Ten: Bowling Pins, Commandments, Decade, Fingers Green – Places With Lanes: Bowling Alley, Highway, Supermarket, Swimming Pool

– Places With Lanes: Bowling Alley, Highway, Supermarket, Swimming Pool Blue – Landmarks In Downtown NYC: Bowling Green, Brooklyn Bridge, City Hall, Wall Street

– Landmarks In Downtown NYC: Bowling Green, Brooklyn Bridge, City Hall, Wall Street Purple – Things With Holes: Bowling Ball, Colander, Golf Course, Sponge

Whether you pieced it together solo or peeked at the hints, today’s Connections puzzle once again showcased why it has become one of the NYT’s most addictive daily challenges. A careful mix of logic, pattern recognition, and a dash of wordplay kept players hooked, and possibly a little frustrated, until the very last match.