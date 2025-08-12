Wordle Answer Today (August 12): Getting Stuck? Let Our Hints & Clues Show You The Way

Wordle Answer Today: For Wordle fans across the globe, Tuesday’s New York Times puzzle proved to be a head-scratcher. While some players cracked it in just a few tries, others found themselves on the brink of losing their win streaks. If you were among the latter, we’ve got the hints, clues, and, yes, the final answer for August 12.

A Quick Refresher On How Wordle Works

The beauty of Wordle lies in its simplicity. Players are tasked with guessing a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. After each guess, letters change colour: green if correctly placed, yellow if the letter is in the word but in the wrong position, and grey if it doesn’t appear at all. The challenge lies in using these clues wisely before your guesses run out.

For those who wanted a nudge without completely spoiling the fun, today’s hints were quite revealing. The mystery word described “a person without a home, yet not considered homeless.” It started with the letter N and ended with D. Two vowels were hidden within, and there were no repeated letters. Interestingly, players who opened with the word “among” would have seen four yellow tiles, giving them a significant lead.

Wordle Answer Today (August 12)

If those clues still left you puzzled, the solution to Wordle #1515 was finally uncovered: NOMAD.

As defined in the hint, a nomad is someone who moves from place to place, not tied to one location by necessity. It’s a word steeped in history, conjuring images of travellers, wanderers, and cultures built around movement rather than permanence.

Whether you guessed it early or barely made it on your sixth try, today’s puzzle was a reminder of what keeps Wordle so addictive: the perfect balance of challenge, deduction, and a little bit of luck. Tomorrow’s word? That’s another story entirely.