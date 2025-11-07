Elon Musk Dances With Optimus Robot After Securing $1 Trillion Tesla Pay Deal: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Elon Musk turned Tesla’s annual general meeting into a spectacle on Thursday night as shareholders approved a record-shattering $1 trillion pay package for the billionaire CEO in Austin, Texas.

With more than 75 per cent of investors backing the plan, Musk now stands on the brink of becoming the world’s first trillionaire, if he can deliver on a series of bold growth milestones that could redefine Tesla’s future.

The historic package links his compensation directly to Tesla’s performance, requiring the company’s market value to soar from around $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion.

Following the vote, Tesla’s shares rose about 1 per cent in after-hours trading, according to Reuters.

A Showstopping Moment: Elon and Optimus Take the Stage

When the results were announced, Musk stepped onto the stage grinning from ear to ear, then broke into a spontaneous dance with Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus.

“Other shareholder meetings are like snoozefests, but ours are bangers,” Musk joked, to cheers and laughter. “Look at this, this is sick.”

He called the shareholder approval “the beginning of a new chapter” for Tesla, adding, “What we are about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of Tesla’s story, but a whole new book.”

Optimus and Elon showing off their dance moves pic.twitter.com/SAGFvBWoHj — Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 6, 2025

The Trillion-Dollar Targets Ahead

To unlock the full payout, Musk must meet four audacious goals over the next decade:

Deliver 20 million vehicles annually

Put 1 million robotaxis on the road

Sell 1 million humanoid robots

Generate $400 billion in annual profit

If he achieves all this, Musk could secure an additional 12 per cent stake in Tesla, cementing his place as one of the most richly compensated executives in corporate history. After taxes, the net value of the package stands at roughly $878 billion.

Controversy and Investor Divide

Despite the resounding approval, several large institutional investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund—opposed the deal, labelling it excessive. Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services also criticised the package, arguing it could dilute shareholder value and give Musk too much control.

Tesla’s board, however, defended the plan, saying Musk’s leadership is vital to the company’s continued innovation. The board also warned that rejecting the proposal could risk Musk walking away, a scenario most shareholders wanted to avoid.

Why Shareholders Still Said Yes

For many investors, the vote represented more than just compensation, it was a show of confidence in Musk’s vision of turning Tesla into an AI and robotics powerhouse.

Shareholders also backed Tesla’s partnership with Musk’s AI startup xAI, which is expected to drive advances in autonomous driving and robotaxi networks. Musk noted that the deal would increase his voting stake, which he values even more than the financial windfall.

Tesla’s Next Chapter: Beyond Cars

This year’s shareholder meeting was unlike any other, a blend of celebration, theatre, and corporate history in the making. Between Optimus’ dance and Musk’s bold proclamations, Tesla signalled its shift from a pure electric vehicle company to a technology-driven AI enterprise.