HomeGamingGTA 6 May Be Delayed Again! Looks Like May 2026 Release Date May No Longer Hold True. Check Out New Date

Rockstar had previously delayed GTA 6 from its original Fall 2025 launch window to May 2026. Now, a further delay is tipped.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:04 PM (IST)

GTA 6 Delay: The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, possibly the most anticipated video game of the decade, could be facing yet another delay. A new leak suggests that Rockstar Games may shift the game’s release from May 2026 to September 2026. This fresh speculation comes from known gaming insider Millie A, who shared the update via social platform X (formerly Twitter).

Rockstar had previously delayed GTA 6 from its original Fall 2025 launch window to May 2026. Now, according to Millie A, “internal talks” at the studio may have prompted a further shift in the timeline. Rockstar Games has not released any official statement confirming or denying the new claim.

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

The same leak has also hinted at the pricing structure for various editions of GTA 6, particularly in the UK market. If the leak is to be believed, here’s what fans can expect:

  • Standard Edition: £69.99 / $69.99 / Rs 6,000
  • Deluxe Edition: £89.99 / $89.99 / Rs 7,800, possibly offering early access to GTA Online
  • Premium Edition: £109.99 / $109.99 /  Rs 9,600, rumoured to include "first access" to GTA Online

The tiered pricing suggests Rockstar may be adopting a monetisation strategy similar to GTA 5 Online, offering added incentives for early adopters and those willing to pay a premium.

Record-Breaking Revenue Predicted

Even before launch, industry watchers are forecasting a historic financial performance for GTA 6. Investment firm Konvoy has projected that the game could generate $7.6 billion in revenue within just 60 days of release. That estimate was shared by Konvoy managing partner Josh Chapman via LinkedIn, where he claimed the title could become “the gaming industry’s biggest launch to date.”

According to the firm’s analysis, GTA 6, rumoured to have a development budget nearing $2 billion, could recover those costs in under a month. Konvoy’s forecast assumes a base price of $80, though Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, hasn’t officially confirmed pricing or budget details.

Still, the expectations remain sky-high. Chapman noted, “We believe that the highly anticipated game will have major commercial success,” echoing the sentiment among analysts that GTA 6 could be “the most important game to ever release in the industry.”

Whether or not the September 2026 launch date materialises, the buzz around GTA 6 remains unmatched. Between bold revenue forecasts, escalating edition prices, and a fanbase hungry for details, Rockstar’s next big thing is already rewriting industry expectations, even before hitting shelves.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
