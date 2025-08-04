What if you could buy a brand-new MacBook Pro and go on an 11-day international holiday, for less than what Apple charges in India for just the laptop? That’s exactly what one Indian Reddit user did, and their clever tech-meets-travel move has now sparked serious FOMO (and financial inspiration) among desi netizens.

Instead of coughing up a hefty Rs 1.85 lakh for the MacBook Pro (M4 variant) back home, this savvy shopper flew to Vietnam, enjoyed a workation in Hanoi, explored the city, and still saved Rs 36,500 on the device. The post has gone viral, prompting others to rethink the true cost of luxury tech in India.

Skipping Indian Taxes, One Flight at a Time

The Redditor shared that they planned the trip strategically to bypass the usual GST and import duties that inflate Apple prices in India. By booking the cheapest round-trip flight to Hanoi and combining remote work with some good old-fashioned sightseeing, they managed to turn a gadget purchase into a memorable travel experience.

While in Vietnam, the user visited more than 15 stores to zero in on the best MacBook deal. They also highlighted the importance of asking for VAT refund documentation, a move that proved key to their savings.

After successfully claiming the VAT refund, the final price of the MacBook Pro came to around Rs 1.48 lakh, far lower than the Indian retail price.

Full Trip Cost Less Than Indian MacBook Price

Here’s where it gets more impressive. The total cost for the MacBook, return flight, accommodation, and all living expenses across 11 days came to just Rs 1.97 lakh. Essentially, they got a vacation and a premium laptop for less than what the device alone would cost in India.

That puts the entire holiday at roughly Rs 40,000, a figure that left many Reddit users stunned.

While many commenters wanted to know how they managed to stretch their budget so effectively across 11 nights, the Redditor clarified that the trip was originally planned as a work vacation. The MacBook Pro purchase simply aligned with their itinerary.

The viral post has since prompted others to consider similar trips for high-ticket purchases, especially when those price differences, thanks to Indian taxes, start crossing five-digit territory.

For now, this Hanoi hack stands as a reminder: sometimes, it’s cheaper to travel halfway across the world than to pay India’s tech taxes.