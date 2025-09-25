Marvel's Wolverine: Release Date, Trailer, Story, Everything Else We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Marvel’s Wolverine: The wait for Marvel’s Wolverine on PlayStation 5 just got a little clearer. Insomniac Games, the studio behind the acclaimed Spider-Man series, is steering this much-anticipated standalone adventure that dives deep into the lore of Logan. The game is designed as a mature, narrative-driven experience, distinct from Spider-Man, yet set within the same shared universe. With a confirmed release timeline, a trailer that has already grabbed attention, and behind-the-scenes drama that nearly derailed production, here’s a breakdown of everything we know so far.

Marvel’s Wolverine: Release Date

Sony confirmed during its September 2025 State of Play that Marvel’s Wolverine will officially land on PlayStation 5 in late 2026. The announcement ended months of speculation about when Logan would finally claw his way onto consoles.

The game is expected to fully leverage PS5 hardware, including enhancements tailored for the PS5 Pro.

Marvel’s Wolverine: New Trailer

The first reveal trailer, showcased back in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2, gave players a gritty look at Logan in a bar setting. While brief, the footage highlighted the game’s darker tone and hinted at a more violent and mature storyline than Insomniac’s earlier Marvel entries.

A new trailer was unveiled at the PlayStation State of Play Showcase, offering a deeper look at the brutal gameplay and even a brief look at Mystique. Check it out:

Marvel’s Wolverine: Story

Players will step into the shoes of James “Logan” Howlett, voiced by Liam McIntyre, whose adamantium claws and regenerative abilities make him one of Marvel’s most enduring heroes.

The narrative introduces familiar names from the X-Men universe, including Mystique and Omega Red. Unlike the ensemble-heavy comics, this game will focus on Wolverine’s solitary struggles, while leaving room for potential crossover opportunities down the line.

Marvel’s Wolverine: Leaks & Development Hurdles

Marvel’s Wolverine has not had a smooth ride. In December 2023, Insomniac Games suffered a ransomware attack that leaked concept art, gameplay slices, and even employee data. Despite the breach, Insomniac reassured fans that development would continue, thanking the community for “the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support.”

Leadership changes also shook up the team: by late 2024, Marcus Smith and Mike Daly had replaced Brian Horton and Cameron Christian as creative and game directors.

Marvel’s Wolverine: What Lies Ahead

Leaked files from the hack suggested Wolverine may be the first in a planned X-Men trilogy under Sony and Marvel’s licensing agreement. While no official confirmation has come, the possibility of future crossovers — perhaps even with Spider-Man — remains on the table.

For now, though, fans can prepare for a gritty, standalone Logan story set to sharpen its claws in 2026.