Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Nov 29, 2025): Get Your Hands On Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most loved mobile games in India because of its smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and daily surprises. Redeem codes make the game even more exciting, as players get free items like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and loot crates without spending any money. Here are today’s active codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 29, 2025

These are the first set of working codes for today. They can be used only for a limited time and only by the first few users. Players should redeem them quickly before they expire or stop working.

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFIC33NTEUKA

FF9MJ31CXKRG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

How To Claim & Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in Free Fire Max is very easy. Players must go to the official Rewards Redemption website and log in using the correct game account. If the code is entered correctly, the reward goes straight to the player’s in-game mailbox or wallet.

Steps to redeem:

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID

Copy any code from the list of today’s codes

Paste the code into the blank box on the website

Click Confirm

Open your in-game mailbox to collect items

Diamonds and gold are added automatically to your wallet

Redeeming codes every day helps players unlock special items that make the game more enjoyable and competitive.

Here is the second set of working codes for today. Redeem them as fast as possible so you do not miss the rewards.

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FFPLWERNSHLT

FFPLWHSYDQQM

FFBJ-2786-KH95

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

P6QJ-2L8M-V9PR

K4QK-9M1L-R7VK

F8QP-3K6M-N5RJ

Z1QH-7L4M-V2PJ

B5QP-8M9K-R6LV

M7QK-2L3M-V4PR

G6QT-1M8K-N5ZW

P8HL-3Q7V-K2MR

Rewards From Redeem Codes: Diamonds, Skins & Loot Boxes

Redeem codes in Free Fire Max to unlock free items that help players grow in the game without spending money. Players can receive diamonds to buy premium items from the store, gun skins and character outfits to make gameplay look cooler, and loot boxes that offer random surprise rewards like weapon crates, vouchers, and rare collectables. These rewards help improve performance and add more fun to each match.