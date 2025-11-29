Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Nov 29, 2025): Get Your Hands On Free Rewards

Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Nov 29, 2025): Get Your Hands On Free Rewards

Claim the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 29, 2025, and unlock free diamonds, skins, and loot crates before the codes expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most loved mobile games in India because of its smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and daily surprises. Redeem codes make the game even more exciting, as players get free items like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and loot crates without spending any money. Here are today’s active codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 29, 2025

These are the first set of working codes for today. They can be used only for a limited time and only by the first few users. Players should redeem them quickly before they expire or stop working.

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • FF101TSNJX6E
  • FF11DAKX4WHV

(SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE CODES)

How To Claim & Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in Free Fire Max is very easy. Players must go to the official Rewards Redemption website and log in using the correct game account. If the code is entered correctly, the reward goes straight to the player’s in-game mailbox or wallet.

Steps to redeem:

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID
  • Copy any code from the list of today’s codes
  • Paste the code into the blank box on the website
  • Click Confirm
  • Open your in-game mailbox to collect items
  • Diamonds and gold are added automatically to your wallet

Redeeming codes every day helps players unlock special items that make the game more enjoyable and competitive.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 29, 2025 

Here is the second set of working codes for today. Redeem them as fast as possible so you do not miss the rewards.

  • FFPLOJEUFHSI
  • FFPLWIEDUSNH
  • FFPLWERNSHLT
  • FFPLWHSYDQQM
  • FFBJ-2786-KH95
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • P6QJ-2L8M-V9PR
  • K4QK-9M1L-R7VK
  • F8QP-3K6M-N5RJ
  • Z1QH-7L4M-V2PJ
  • B5QP-8M9K-R6LV
  • M7QK-2L3M-V4PR
  • G6QT-1M8K-N5ZW
  • P8HL-3Q7V-K2MR

Rewards From Redeem Codes: Diamonds, Skins & Loot Boxes

Redeem codes in Free Fire Max to unlock free items that help players grow in the game without spending money. Players can receive diamonds to buy premium items from the store, gun skins and character outfits to make gameplay look cooler, and loot boxes that offer random surprise rewards like weapon crates, vouchers, and rare collectables. These rewards help improve performance and add more fun to each match.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Frequently Asked Questions

What can I get from Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Redeem codes can give you free items like diamonds, gun skins, character outfits, and loot boxes without spending any money.

How do I redeem a Free Fire Max code?

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website, log in with your game account, paste the code, and click Confirm. Rewards appear in your in-game mailbox or wallet.

Are the Free Fire Max redeem codes always available?

No, the codes are for a limited time and often only work for the first few users. You should redeem them quickly.

