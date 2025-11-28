Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingOnline Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Nov 28, 2025): Grab Exciting Rewards

Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Nov 28, 2025): Grab Exciting Rewards

Claim Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 28, 2025, and unlock free diamonds, skins, and loot boxes before today’s codes expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Free Fire Max is loved by gamers across India because it offers smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and free daily rewards. Redeem codes make the game even more exciting because players can unlock skins, diamonds, and loot items without spending money. Today’s working codes are here, so be quick before they stop working.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 28, 2025

These are the first set of active redeem codes for today. They help players get rewards like skins and items inside the game. Make sure to use them fast because they work only for a short time and only for a limited players.

  • FFBJ-2786-KH95
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • FF2VC3DENRF5

How To Claim & Redeem Codes

Claiming rewards with redeem codes is very easy. Players must go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website and log in using the account they play with. After entering the code, rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox, and any diamonds or gold will go straight to the wallet.

Steps to redeem your code:

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with Google, Facebook, X, or VK ID
  • Copy a redeem code from the list
  • Paste it into the blank box on the website
  • Click Confirm
  • Open your in-game mailbox to collect rewards

Redeeming codes every day helps players unlock helpful items to improve gameplay without spending real money.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 28, 2025

These are the remaining working redeem codes for today. Use them as soon as possible so you do not miss anything.

  • FF7TRD2SQA9F
  • FF8HG3JK5L0P
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3
  • FFR3GT5YJH76
  • FFK7XC8P0N3M
  • FF1V2CB34ERT
  • FFB2GH3KJL56
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3

Rewards from Redeem Codes: Diamonds, Skins & Loot Boxes

Redeem codes give players many free rewards that make the game more fun. You can get diamonds to buy special items, gun skins to change weapon looks, and character outfits to upgrade style. Some codes also unlock loot boxes that contain surprise items like weapon crates and vouchers. These rewards help players grow faster without spending money.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Garena Free Fire Max Skins

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Redeem codes allow players to unlock in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and loot items without spending real money.

How do I claim rewards using redeem codes?

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website, log in, enter the code, and confirm. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox or wallet.

What kind of rewards can I get from redeem codes?

You can receive rewards such as diamonds, gun skins, character outfits, and loot boxes containing surprise items and vouchers.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget