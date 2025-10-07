Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today (October 7): Collect Free Diamond, Rare Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today (October 7): Collect Free Diamond, Rare Skins, & More

Grab Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 7, 2025, and unlock free skins, diamonds, and loot crates before they expire.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to rule the hearts of gamers in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version quickly became the top choice for battle royale fans. With improved visuals, smoother performance, and exciting events, the game offers a thrilling experience to millions of players every single day.

To make gameplay even more exciting, the developers at 111 Dot Studios release special redeem codes every day. These codes allow players to claim free in-game rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and other premium items, all without spending any money.

Each Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a unique 12-character combination of uppercase letters and numbers. But here’s the catch: the codes are time-limited. They usually stay active for only 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players. That’s why you need to act quickly before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can visit the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website to claim prizes like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute. These rewards make the game even more enjoyable and visually appealing.

Since the redemption slots are limited, many players rush to use the codes as soon as they’re released. The quick competition adds a sense of excitement every single day.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 7

  • F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5
  • F8A6S2D9F4G7H1J3
  • F7Z8X3C5V2B9N6M1
  • F1H7J5K2L8P6O3I9
  • F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6
  • F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4
  • F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1
  • F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7
  • F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8
  • F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5
  • F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3
  • F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7
  • F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8
  • F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to complete the process
  • Rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, and gold or diamonds will automatically add to your wallet

By using these redeem codes, players can enjoy rare skins, exclusive crates, and premium upgrades that make every match more fun and competitive.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
