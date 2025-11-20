Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games among Indian players. Ever since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, fans have switched to this new version. With improved graphics, fun gameplay, and better rewards, Free Fire Max keeps players hooked every single day.

To make the game even more exciting, the developer, 111 Dot Studios, releases daily redeem codes. These codes are special gifts that players can use to get in-game rewards like diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and more, all for free.

Each redeem code has 12 characters made of capital letters and numbers. But these codes don’t last long. They are only active for about 12 hours and work for the first 500 players who use them. So if you want your rewards, you need to act fast before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 20

FF2VC3DENRF5



FF7TRD2SQA9F



FF5B6YUHBVF3



FFR3GT5YJH76



FFK7XC8P0N3M



X99TK56XDJ4X



FF1V2CB34ERT



FFB2GH3KJL56



FF8HG3JK5L0P

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can redeem their codes through the official Free Fire Max rewards website. Once redeemed, they can unlock exclusive items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Vouchers, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because these codes are limited and run out quickly, players rush to redeem them as soon as possible. This makes the daily competition even more fun and exciting.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box

Click Confirm and check your in-game mailbox for rewards

Diamonds or gold will be added to your game wallet automatically

These redeem codes let you grab rare items and make your Free Fire Max experience even more exciting. So hurry, claim your rewards today before they’re gone!