Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 20): Here's How To Get Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 20): Here's How To Get Free Diamonds, Rare Skins, More

Grab Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 20, 2025, and unlock free rewards like diamonds, skins, and loot crates before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games among Indian players. Ever since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, fans have switched to this new version. With improved graphics, fun gameplay, and better rewards, Free Fire Max keeps players hooked every single day.

To make the game even more exciting, the developer, 111 Dot Studios, releases daily redeem codes. These codes are special gifts that players can use to get in-game rewards like diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and more, all for free.

Each redeem code has 12 characters made of capital letters and numbers. But these codes don’t last long. They are only active for about 12 hours and work for the first 500 players who use them. So if you want your rewards, you need to act fast before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 20

  • FF2VC3DENRF5
  • FF7TRD2SQA9F
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3
  • FFR3GT5YJH76
  • FFK7XC8P0N3M
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF1V2CB34ERT
  • FFB2GH3KJL56
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3
  • FF7TRD2SQA9F
  • FF8HG3JK5L0P

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can redeem their codes through the official Free Fire Max rewards website. Once redeemed, they can unlock exclusive items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Vouchers, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 19): Get Your Hands On Rare Skins, Diamonds, More

Because these codes are limited and run out quickly, players rush to redeem them as soon as possible. This makes the daily competition even more fun and exciting.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box
  • Click Confirm and check your in-game mailbox for rewards
  • Diamonds or gold will be added to your game wallet automatically

These redeem codes let you grab rare items and make your Free Fire Max experience even more exciting. So hurry, claim your rewards today before they’re gone!

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are special gifts released daily by the developer to provide players with in-game rewards like diamonds, outfits, and weapon skins for free.

How long are Free Fire Max redeem codes valid?

These codes are time-sensitive, typically active for only about 12 hours, and are usually limited to the first 500 players who use them.

Where can I redeem my Garena Free Fire Max codes?

You can redeem your codes by visiting the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website and logging in with your preferred social media account.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
India
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Bihar
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget