Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 18): Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved battle royale games in India. After the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022, this upgraded version has become the top choice for Indian players. It comes with better graphics, smoother gameplay, and loads of fun features that keep players hooked for hours.

To make the game even more exciting, the developers at 111 Dot Studios share daily redeem codes. These codes give players a chance to win free in-game rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, loot crates, and more, without spending real money.

Each code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But these codes come with a small catch: they are valid only for a short time (usually 12 hours) and can be used by the first 500 players. So, if you want to get the best rewards, redeem them quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 18

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1UЗХАЗ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FFK7XC8PON3M

590XATDKPVRG28N

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use these redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website to unlock special items. Popular rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and even the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of the limited number of redemptions, players rush every day to claim these prizes. It’s a fun race where the fastest fingers win the best items.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using your Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK ID

Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box

Click on Confirm to submit your code

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while diamonds or gold are added straight to your account wallet

Redeeming these codes is the easiest way to get free items and make your game more fun and colourful. So don’t wait, visit the website and claim your rewards today before the codes expire!