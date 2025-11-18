Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 18): Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (November 18): Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds & More

Grab Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 18, 2025, and unlock free skins, loot crates, and diamonds before time runs out.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved battle royale games in India. After the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022, this upgraded version has become the top choice for Indian players. It comes with better graphics, smoother gameplay, and loads of fun features that keep players hooked for hours.

To make the game even more exciting, the developers at 111 Dot Studios share daily redeem codes. These codes give players a chance to win free in-game rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, loot crates, and more, without spending real money.

Each code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But these codes come with a small catch: they are valid only for a short time (usually 12 hours) and can be used by the first 500 players. So, if you want to get the best rewards, redeem them quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 18

  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • MCPW2D1UЗХАЗ
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FFR4G3HM5YJN
  • FF1V2CB34ERT
  • FFB2GH3KJL56
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3
  • FF7TRD2SQA9F
  • FFK7XC8PON3M
  • 590XATDKPVRG28N

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use these redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website to unlock special items. Popular rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and even the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of the limited number of redemptions, players rush every day to claim these prizes. It’s a fun race where the fastest fingers win the best items.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using your Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click on Confirm to submit your code
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while diamonds or gold are added straight to your account wallet

Redeeming these codes is the easiest way to get free items and make your game more fun and colourful. So don’t wait, visit the website and claim your rewards today before the codes expire!

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
World
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget